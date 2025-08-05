Dunning Deals in Gwinnett Debut as Stripers Defeat Columbus 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dane Dunning was dominant over 5.0 scoreless, one-hit frames in his Gwinnett debut on Tuesday night, leading the Stripers (16-17) to a 5-2 triumph over the Columbus Clippers (12-20) at Huntington Park. Conner Capel and Jarred Kelenic each drove in two runs to give Gwinnett a 1-0 series advantage.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke a scoreless deadlock in the sixth inning as Cal Conley reached on an infield single and scored on a two-out single up the middle by Eddys Leonard. An inning later, Capel sparked a two-out rally with a long solo home run (8) to the right field roof. After a double by Matthew Batten and walks to Conley and David Fletcher, Kelenic came through with a clutch two-run single to make it 4-0. Capel added a two-out RBI single for a 5-0 lead in the eighth. The Clippers scored twice off Enoli Paredes in the ninth to avert the shutout.

Key Contributors: Dunning (W, 1-0) struck out five and did not walk a batter over his 5.0 one-hit frames. Jhancarlos Lara (H, 2) followed with 3.0 scoreless, one-hit innings and six strikeouts. Capel (3-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs), Conley (2-for-3, 2 runs), and Leonard (2-for-5, RBI) all had multi-hit games for the Stripers.

Noteworthy: Despite an overall record of 4-16 in series openers, the Stripers have now won three straight game ones. Dunning (Gwinnett debut) and Conley (Triple-A debut) became the 71st and 72nd players to appear in a game for the Stripers this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, August 6): Gwinnett Stripers at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Davis Daniel (5-8, 4.13 ERA) starts for the Stripers, while the Clippers' starter has yet to be announced. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Game (Wednesday, August 6): Gwinnett Stripers at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Davis Daniel (5-8, 4.13 ERA) starts for the Stripers, while the Clippers' starter has yet to be announced.







