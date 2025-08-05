Black Reaches Base Three Times, Sounds Drop Opener to Jumbo Shrimp

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds lost game one of a six-game homestand by a final score of 6-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday from First Horizon Park. Tyler Black reached base three times with two hits, while Daz Cameron extended his on-base streak to 17 games, and Jesus Liranzo extended his streak without an earned run allowed to 11.0 IP.

The Sounds began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Jumbo Shrimp starter Ryan Gusto. Black singled and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. After he moved up to third on a base hit by Jared Oliva, a throwing error allowed Black to score and make it 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Jacksonville scratched across six runs against Nashville starter Carlos Rodriguez, which included a three-run homer by Maximo Acosta.

Nashville responded in the bottom of the fourth off Jacksonville reliever Tyler Zuber. Black was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a groundout. Ethan Murray placed a base hit to left field, scoring Black to cut the Sounds' deficit to 6-2.

Shelby Miller, Liranzo, and Joel Payamps held the Jumbo Shrimp hitless over the final four innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Sounds lineup went down in order, finalizing a 6-2 Jacksonville win in the series opener.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-2, 2.91) tries to pick up his first Triple-A win of the year and get Nashville even in the series in game two on Wednesday night. First pitch from First Horizon Park is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

NEW FACES: The Nashville lineup featured two newcomers on Tuesday night against the Jumbo Shrimp. Outfielder Steward Berroa was activated off the IL and made his Nashville debut following a July 9th trade from the Dodgers to the Brewers. He went 1-for-3 with a bunt single in the bottom of the third and a walk in the fifth. Infielder Ethan Murray was promoted to Nashville after appearing in 262 career games with Double-A Biloxi from 2022-2025. Murray was selected by the Brewers in the 5th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Duke. He collected a hit and RBI in the series opener and finished 1-for-4 with his first Triple-A hit coming in the form of a single in the bottom of the fourth inning. Murray set his single-season career-high with eight home runs in 64 games with the Shuckers this season prior to his promotion.

MAN IN BLACK: Tyler Black ended an eight-game multi-hit drought in Triple-A with his 2-for-3 game on Tuesday night that included a pair of runs scored. Black last had a multi-hit game with Nashville back on July 18 against Indianapolis when he went 3-for-4 with a pair or RBI. The Brewers' no. 21-rated prospect had a multi-hit game on July 23 on the road in Seattle during a three-game stint with the Brewers. Tuesday was his fourth multi-hit performance in 32 games with the Sounds. After hitting .123 through his first 18 games with Nashville, Black is hitting .288 (15-for-52) over his last 14 games with a double, triple, two home runs, and 10 RBI. Black has carried a 9-game hitting streak with Nashville from 7/9-30 and had a 14-game on-base streak from 7/3-30.

ASK AND YOU SHEL RECEIVE: Shelby Miller made the first appearance of his rehab assignment after being acquired by the Brewers last Thursday at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Miller struck out the side in order in the top of the sixth using his splitter to strike out Tony Bullard and Jacob Berry with a and mixed in a 96 MPH fastball to get a strikeout of Maximo Acosta sandwiched in-between. Miller last appeared at Triple-A for the Brewers back in 2019 with San Antonio when he was signed by the Brewers to a minor league contract in July. In five games with the Missions, Miller went 1-2 with a 4.79 ERA. Since then, Miller has appeared in Triple-A with Iowa, Indianapolis, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Sacramento, Oklahoma City, and Toledo. His last appearance in Triple-A was also a rehab assignment while with the Tigers where he appeared in two games with the Mud Hens and was 0-0 over 2.1 IP and allowed two hits, no runs, and had three strikeouts in late May last season. Prior to being placed on the IL with the Diamondbacks earlier this year, Miller was 3-3 with a 1.98 ERA in 37 games and was 10/15 in save opportunities.

SWINGING CHOP STICKS: Jesus Liranzo extended his current streak without allowing an earned run to eight games after working 2.0 IP on Tuesday night vs. the Jumbo Shrimp. Liranzo struck out three over his two perfect innings and owns the second-longest active streak on the team without an earned run allowed behind Craig Yoho (11 G). The eight-game streak is tied for the fifth-longest streak by a Nashville pitcher this year along with Joel Payamps (6/7-7/2). Tuesday night was the fourth straight game for Liranzo without allowing and covers 7.1 IP of his 11.0 IP streak without an earned run. Over his last eight games, he has allowed just five hits and has 13 strikeouts with just one walk. His 11.0 IP stretch is the eighth-longest by a Nashville pitcher in 2025 without allowing an earned run.







