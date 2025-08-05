Big Innings Doom Bisons in Worcester 10-6 on Tuesday Night

WORCESTER M.A. - Michael Stefanic had two hits and drove in three runs on Tuesday night at Polar Park, but it was not enough for the Buffalo Bisons to overcome a pair of big innings by the Worcester Red Sox in the 10-6 loss.

The action began early when the Red Sox struck first in the bottom of the first inning. With a runner in scoring position, Jhostynxon Garcia smacked a line-drive RBI single to score Nick Sogard for the first run of the game. Soon after, Vaughn Grissom would score Garcia, giving Worcester an early 2-0 lead.

The Bisons wouldn't go down that easily, as in the third inning they would strike back. With Josh Rivera on third, Stefanic would hit a line-drive RBI single of his own to right field, sending Rivera to home base for Buffalo's first run of the game. Buffalo would continue to take advantage of this momentum, as Andres Gimenez would quickly send Jonatan Clase home from third base, giving the Bisons a run of their own and tying the score at 2-2.

After the first inning, RHP Lazaro Estrada would be practically perfect, not allowing a single hit for the next two innings while striking out three.

However, his untouchable streak would abruptly come to an end when Worcester's Trayce Thompson took one yard, smashing a home run to center field, and giving the Red Sox a 3-2 lead and breaking the tie.

Following a tough first inning, Estrada would only allow one hit, while striking out five in the three innings following.

In the top of the fifth inning, Buffalo would throw another punch. Leo Jimenez would slug a stand-up RBI double, sending home RJ Schreck to tie the game and Jimenez would come home on a Brandon Valenzuela RBI single, giving the Bisons a 4-3 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

This is when things began to fall apart for Buffalo as Trenton Wallace would come to the mound to replace Estrada. Worcester would quickly take advantage of this pitching change, tacking on three runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth. This surge of scoring would start with an RBI single from Kristian Campbell to tie the game and end with a three-run home run to left field from Nate Eaton to give the Red Sox a quick 7-4 lead.

Hayden Juenger would come in to relieve Wallace, but things would go from bad to worse for Buffalo as Worcester would continue to pull away, scoring three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. The runs would come from a stand up RBI double from Nick Sogard and a two-RBI triple from Garcia to score Sogard and Seby Zavala, extending the Red Sox's lead to 10-4.

The score would stay frozen until the eighth inning, when the Bisons would attempt a late comeback. Zack Kelly would come to the mound for Worcester, and the Bisons would get the opportunity to take advantage of a pitching change themselves. With two outs and bases loaded, Stefanic would smack a line-drive two RBI single to close the gap and make the score 10-6.

The Bisons will look to take the next game of the series and end their six-game slide tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. in Polar Park. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with Pat Malacaro.







