St. Paul Crushes I-Cubs with 10-5 Score

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN. - The Iowa Cubs dropped their third consecutive game as they fell 10-5 to the St. Paul Saints.

In the first game of the six-game series, the Saints took a commanding 6-0 lead in the first six innings of the game as two runs were allowed by Chris Kachmar and the other four were allowed by Riley Martin.

Iowa scored the next four runs in the top of the seventh inning as Hayden Cantrelle and rehabber Miguel Amaya each drove in two two-run singles for a 6-4 deficit.

But St. Paul carried the ball game away scoring four more runs in the bottom half of the seventh inning for a 10-4 lead over the I-Cubs.

Iowa threatened in the top of the ninth inning as Moises Ballesteros scored a run on a sac fly for a 10-5 loss.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, August 6 and first pitch is at 1:07 p.m. CT.







