Well-Played Game Tuesday on Dime-A-Dog Night

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On a gorgeous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night at Huntington Park, over 8,800 fans turned out and watched a well-played contest in which the Columbus Clippers lost to the Gwinnett Stripers, 5-2.

The game was scoreless into the 6th inning, but Gwinnett finally broke through.

Clippers starting pitcher Ryan Webb (4-6) was very impressive over 6.2 innings, striking out nine and scattering seven hits. Webb departed with a two-run deficit, but was ultimately tagged with four runs allowed.

Columbus managed just two hits in the first 8 innings. Jhonkensy Noel led off the 5th with a double but the Clippers were unable to get him in. Will Wilson singled to begin the bottom of the 7th inning, the only other hit before the 9th.

In the final inning the Clippers scored twice. George Valera doubled in a run, shortly followed by a RBI ground out by Khalil Watson. Unfortunately the rally was not enough to come back on this night.

The Clippers fall to 12-20 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 46-58 overall this season.

The series against Gwinnett continues on Wednesday which is DOLLAR DAY at Huntington Park with $1 specials at the concession stands all night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







