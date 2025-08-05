Syracuse Mets Announce 2027 Re-Name the Team Community Challenge, Presented by VisitSyracuse.com

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will re-name the team for the 2027 baseball season with help from fans in the "Re-Name the Team Community Challenge," presented by VisitSyracuse.com. The team will continue to play as the Syracuse Mets for the 2026 baseball season and will continue to be affiliated with the New York Mets through at least the 2030 season.

"We have been listening to fans over the years, and while so many love the Mets name and the connection to our MLB affiliate, there are so many that also long for a local connection to their hometown team," said Jason Smorol, General Manager. "2026 will mark the 150th year of professional baseball in Syracuse and we feel that it is the right time to usher in a new era of Syracuse Baseball!"

Baseball in Syracuse has had many different names over the years; from the Syracuse Stars to the Syracuse Chiefs to SkyChiefs, back to Chiefs and then the Syracuse Mets. What has remained constant is the talent and professional quality of baseball that our fans are accustomed to. Fans can also depend on the team maintaining a commitment to customer service and family-friendly, affordable fun.

Fans can also keep their orange & blue accessories, as the official team colors will remain orange & royal blue. Best of all, fans will continue to see Scooch at NBT Bank Stadium and at local community events for years to come!

The Re-Name the Team Community Challenge Timeline: -

Submit your idea for a new name for your Syracuse Baseball Team: 8/5/25 to 8/31/25 o

Through team provided electronic forms -

Top 10 Name Submissions Announced: 9/2/25 -

Vote on Top 10 Name Submissions: 9/2/25 to 9/12/25 -

Top 5 Name Submission Announced: 9/14/25 -

Vote on Top 5 Name Submissions: 9/14/25 to 9/30/25 -

New Syracuse Baseball Team Name Announced: Fall 2026 The goal of renaming the team is to establish a local, Central New York connection to professional baseball in Syracuse. Name suggestions should be relevant to anyone that lives in or is familiar with Central New York.

No suggestion is a bad suggestion, so get creative! Please limit suggestions to appropriate, family-friendly ideas. To submit your name suggestion, visit the website syracusemets.com.







International League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.