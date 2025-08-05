Right-Handed Pitcher Chase Shugart Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that reliever Chase Shugart had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton as the Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game homestand vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight at Victory Field at 6:35 PM. Shugart is one of 10 rehabbers assigned to Indy on 11 separate stints, joining infielders Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez, catcher Joey Bart, left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki and right-handed pitchers Dauri Moreta, Colin Holderman and Johan Oviedo.

Shugart, 28, was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 8 with left knee inflammation after pitching to a 4-3 record with a 3.69 ERA (16er/39.0ip), 1.15 WHIP and a .214 batting average against (30-for-140) in 32 appearances with Pittsburgh. He did not allow a run in 10 of his first 12 appearances with the Pirates, good for a 1.23 ERA (2er/14.2ip) and a 0.68 WHIP while holding opponents to a .140 batting average (7-for-50). In his sole rehab appearance since returning, on Aug. 3 vs. Single-A Clearwater, he allowed one run in 1.0 inning.

This season is Shugart's first with the Pirates' organization after spending his first six professional seasons in Boston's system. He had his contract first selected by Boston on Aug. 12, 2024, and made his major league debut on Aug. 15 at Baltimore, twirling 2.2 innings of relief and fanning Jackson Holliday for his first big-league strikeout. In six appearances with Boston last season, he earned a 4.15 ERA (4er/8.2ip) and eight strikeouts.

The Bridge City, Texas native was selected by Boston in the 12th round (370th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Texas (Austin). He was traded to Pittsburgh from Boston on Jan. 17, 2025, in exchange for RHP Matt McShane.

