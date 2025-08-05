Jumbo Shrimp "Lilo & Stitch" Family Movie Night Set for September 27
August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Publix Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 27 at VyStar Ballpark. The club will show a screening of "Lilo & Stitch" on the high-definition video board, with admission set for just $1 per person at the gate.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Entry will be at the VyStar Ballpark Main Gate on Georgia Street, directly across from Lot P North. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.
Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.
Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp "Lilo & Stitch" Publix Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids will be located in Lot P.
Please note that VyStar Ballpark is a cashless facility. Fans that bring cash can use the reverse ATM machine behind section 108 near Florida Blue Guest Services.
International League Stories from August 5, 2025
- Meat Sweats: Saints and Summit Brewing Company to Set Unofficial Record for Largest Meat Raffle on Friday, August 8 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 5 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp "Lilo & Stitch" Family Movie Night Set for September 27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2027 Re-Name the Team Community Challenge, Presented by VisitSyracuse.com - Syracuse Mets
- You'Re a Star... Win Great Prizes During Our 'Celebrity Look-A-Like' Honda Fridaynightbash, August 3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Jolbert Cabrera, Greg Brown Set for August 16 Before Bisons/IronPigs Game - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp "Lilo & Stitch" Family Movie Night Set for September 27
- Jacksonville Caps Series with 3-2 Win
- Jacksonville's Winning Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Marsee Debuts for Marlins
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville