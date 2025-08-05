Six-Run Fourth Spurs Shrimp by Sounds
August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE - A six-run fourth inning powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-2 victory over the Nashville Sounds in Tuesday's series opener at First Horizon Park.
Jacksonville (66-42, 19-14) trailed 1-0 when Andrew Pintar led off the fourth with a double against Norfolk (61-46, 17-17) starter Carlos Rodriguez (3-3). Nate Martorella singled and Johnny Olmstead walked to load the bases. Shane Sasaki followed with an RBI single to tie the game and Tony Bullard's sacrifice fly put the Jumbo Shrimp. Maximo Acosta then launched a three-run home run to break the game open at 5-1. Jacob Berry's walk knocked Rodriguez from the game, but back-to-back singles from Joe Mack and Deyvison De Los Santos brought Berry in to make it 6-1.
Tyler Black was hit by a pitch from Jumbo Shrimp reliever Tyler Zuber (2-1) to start the fourth. Black moved to second on a ground out before scoring on Ethan Murray's single to set the final margin at 6-2.
The Sounds took the initial lead in the first. Black singled with two outs, stole second and advanced to third on a Jared Oliva single. An Oliva steal coupled with an error brought in Black for the game's first run.
Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-3, 4.48 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Chad Patrick (0-2, 2.91 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Stories from August 5, 2025
