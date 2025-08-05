Meat Sweats: Saints and Summit Brewing Company to Set Unofficial Record for Largest Meat Raffle on Friday, August 8

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Bring on the meats. While Joey Chestnut and Notorious B.O.B. are busy downing the Land of 10,000 Calories in a pre-game Belly Blaster on Broadway, St. Paul Saints fans will have a chance to go home with their own haul of meaty goodness. While weather has been a challenge this season the only thing it will be raining is meatballs as the Saints are teaming up with Summit Brewing Company and Von Hansen Meats to make sure as many fans as possible go home with steaks, roasts, ribs, sausages, ground beef, pork chops, pork loins, bratwurst, ham, bacon, and much more in an attempt to set the unofficial record for largest meat raffle.

On Friday, August 8, each fan that walks through the gate will be automatically entered into the CHS Field Meat Raffle with the chance to go home with one, or multiple, cuts of Von Hansen meat. It will be a meat-filled night with Joey Chestnut and the Notorious B.O.B. downing the Land of 10,000 Calories, which is a 6-foot hot dog topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, bacon, jalapeños, barbecue sauce, six feet of French fries and jalapeño poppers, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the left field Cub A Cabana Lawn Pavillion. Then, during each half inning of the Saints game against the Iowa Cubs, Summit Brewing Company in conjunction with Von Hansen will give away meat upon meat.

While this will be an attempt at the unofficial record for largest meat raffle, one of the largest meat raffles in the world is the Casino Beef Week in Casino, New South Wales, Australia in which they give away 418 pounds of beef. Minnesota is known for its meat raffles with more than 300 across the state during the year.

For more information, and to purchase tickets to the event, fans can contact the box office Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. by calling 651-644-6659 or by visiting saintsbaseball.com.







