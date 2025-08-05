Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 5-10

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their 11th homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, Aug. 5, against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The six-game set continues through Sunday, Aug. 10. It is the third and final meeting between the clubs this season and the second at Victory Field, with the Indians taking four of six home games in late June. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Omaha Storm Chasers (10-23, 41-66, 16.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 72-78, T-11th

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Mike Jirschele, 17th season (1,193-1,220, .494)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: C Carter Jensen (No. 2), RHP Luinder Avila (19), LHP Tyson Guerrero (26), RHP Eric Cerantola (29)

The Storm Chasers split their series vs. Louisville last week, 3-3, dropping the final two games after winning three of the first four. Harold Castro led the team with a .391 batting average (9-for-23) while posting three home runs and six RBI across six games. Royals' No. 2 prospect Carter Jensen reached base nine times across five games with a .267 batting average (4-for-20). Tyler Gentry logged a 1.224 OPS in five games, going 5-for-14 (.357) with a pair of homers.

The Storm Chasers offense has been powered by MJ Melendez and Castro. Melendez leads current team members in hits (73), total bases (137), doubles (21), home runs (13) and RBI (43). Castro follows him in hits (60), total bases (95), home runs (9) and RBI (32).

Among International League teams, Omaha ranks fourth in home runs (129) and tied for fourth in triples (20), Its pitching staff ranks fourth in innings pitched, sixth in strikeouts (957), 13th in walks (450) and T-16th in ERA (5.39).

Indianapolis Indians (23-10, 65-42, 3.0 GB IL 2nd Half)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (42-25, .627 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 2), LHP Hunter Barco (3), RHP Thomas Harrington (5), UTIL Nick Yorke (8), C Rafael Flores (11), OF/1B Billy Cook (21)

The Indians won four of six games in last week's road trip at Iowa, taking the rubber match on Sunday by a score of 12-4. Former Storm Chaser Cam Devanney, Ronny Simon and Nick Solak led the charge for the Indians offensively. Across six games, Devanney went 7-for-21 (.333) with three doubles, one home run and three RBI. Simon hit .321 (9-for-28) with four runs, two doubles, one home run, seven RBI, one walk and two stolen bases. He drove in a season-high five RBI on Sunday afternoon. Solak matched Simon's .321 clip, extending his on-base streak to 37 games. Newly acquired catcher Rafael Flores reached base safely six times in two games, starting behind the plate for the first time as an Indian on Sunday afternoon.

The Indians offense boasts a number of standouts, including the International League's leading hitter in Nick Solak. Solak owns a league-leading .365 batting average (99-for-271), .435 on-base percentage and .985 OPS while also ranking among leaders in slugging percentage (6th, .550) and hits (T-7th, 99). Devanney, who will be facing his former team this week, ranks among league leaders in home runs (T-6th, 19), OPS (7th, .541) and OPS (8th, .917). As a team, the Indians rank fifth among their IL counterparts with a .259 batting average (901-for-3478).

On the mound, the Indians 986 strikeouts as a staff are the fourth-most among league leaders. Additionally, they rank fifth in batting average against (.241) and sixth in ERA (4.31). Pirates No. 2 prospect Bubba Chandler is tied for the league lead in strikeouts (106) while also ranking fifth in batting average against (.229) and sixth in ERA (3.58).

Probable Starters

August 5, 6:35 PM: LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.42) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (5-4, 3.58)

August 6, 1:35 PM: RHP John Gant (2-3, 6.59) vs. RHP Drake Fellows (7-3, 4.19)

August 7, 6:35 PM: RHP Chandler Champlain (3-7, 8.10) vs. LHP Hunter Barco (2-1, 4.29)

August 8, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (7-8, 5.48)

August 9, 6:35 PM: TBD vs. TBD

August 10, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (5-4, 3.58)

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Omaha Steakhouse Dog, a hot dog topped with grilled mushrooms, fried onions, bacon bits and blue cheese. Fans can find the Omaha Steakhouse Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

The Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, may be blowing in this week, but we're the ones bringing the thunder!

With only three homestands left this season, take advantage of all of your favorite Daily Deals while you can: Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial, Thirsty Thursday presented by Busch Light, Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX 59, and Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms.

This week, you can celebrate the return of the Indiana State Fair while taking in the games when State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance brings pork tenderloin sandwiches, donut burgers, footlong corndogs and elephant ears to the ballpark.

Swing by and say "Hi" to a few of Indy's brightest stars, right here #AtTheVic this week! On Tuesday, join us for NHRA Night to meet drivers Austin Prock and Richard Gadson, and catch a Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle on display! Soccer fans can grab pregame autographs from Indy Eleven's own, Pat Hogan and Josh O'Brien, before Wednesday's day game. Join us on Friday when UConn Women's Basketball Guard and reigning NCAA Champion, Ashlynn Shade, signs autographs for fans before the game.

Finish off the second half of the week with Irish Community Night on Thursday, Circus at the Ballpark on Friday and Saturday and Mascot Mania on Sunday!

Notable First Pitches

Aug. 5: Austin Prock and Richard Gadson, National Hot Rod Association drivers

Aug. 6: Pat Hogan and Josh O'Brien, Indy Eleven

Aug. 9: Ashlynn Shade, UConn Women's Basketball National Champion

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.







