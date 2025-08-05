Right-Handed Pitcher Cam Sanders Selected by Pittsburgh

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders. The reliever is set to become the fifth former Indianapolis Indian and fourth member of the 2025 squad to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed pitchers Thomas Harrington and Braxton Ashcraft, infielder Tsung-Che Cheng and outfielder Matt Gorski.

Sanders, 28, made 18 appearances with Double-A Altoona before being promoted to Indianapolis on June 10. He did not allow a run in 12 of his first 13 appearances with Altoona through May 16 and recorded the second-lowest batting average against (.096, 5-for-52) and fourth-lowest ERA (0.54, 1er/16.2ip) among Double-A pitchers with at least 15.0 innings pitched in that span. Sanders converted on nine of 10 save opportunities with Altoona while earning a 2-0 record with a 1.90 ERA (5er/23.2ip), 26 strikeouts and a .154 batting average against (12-for-78).

Since his Triple-A debut on June 11, Sanders has logged a 2-1 record with a 1.93 ERA (4er/18.2ip) and 25 strikeouts. He ranks among Triple-A pitchers with at least 15.0 innings pitched since his debut in WHIP (7th, 0.86) and batting average against (9th, .145, 9-for-62). Sanders has not allowed a run in eight of his last nine appearances since July 2 and in 12 of his 15 outings with Indianapolis overall.

The Thibodaux, La. native was selected by Chicago (NL) in the 12th round (368th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Louisiana State (Baton Rouge, La.) University. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Jan. 21, 2025.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.