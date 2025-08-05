IronPigs Bested by RailRiders to Open Seven-Game Series

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-45, 16-17) fell in their series opener to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-7) by a 7-1 final on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scranton jumped in front immediately, plating four in the first inning. JC Escarra doubled home the first run before Jeimer Candelario doubled home two more. A final RBI double from Bryan De La Cruz made it 4-0.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. plated the only run of the game for the 'Pigs with a solo homer in the second, his 12th of the season.

Scranton tacked on three more runs the rest of the night as Jorbit Vivas doubled home a run in the fourth and Escarra singled home two more in the seventh.

Brendan Beck (4-1) earned the win for Scranton, allowing just one run in six innings on four hits and two walks, striking out two.

Andrew Painter (3-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs in four innings on five hits and four walks, striking out four.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series with a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 6th. First pitch for game one is slated for 5:05 p.m. with Aaron Nola (ML Rehab) scheduled to pitch for the 'Pigs in game one against Erick Leal (7-7, 5.09) for Scranton while starters have not been announced for neither team for game two.

