IronPigs Bested by RailRiders to Open Seven-Game Series
August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (62-45, 16-17) fell in their series opener to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-7) by a 7-1 final on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scranton jumped in front immediately, plating four in the first inning. JC Escarra doubled home the first run before Jeimer Candelario doubled home two more. A final RBI double from Bryan De La Cruz made it 4-0.
Gabriel Rincones Jr. plated the only run of the game for the 'Pigs with a solo homer in the second, his 12th of the season.
Scranton tacked on three more runs the rest of the night as Jorbit Vivas doubled home a run in the fourth and Escarra singled home two more in the seventh.
Brendan Beck (4-1) earned the win for Scranton, allowing just one run in six innings on four hits and two walks, striking out two.
Andrew Painter (3-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs in four innings on five hits and four walks, striking out four.
The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series with a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 6th. First pitch for game one is slated for 5:05 p.m. with Aaron Nola (ML Rehab) scheduled to pitch for the 'Pigs in game one against Erick Leal (7-7, 5.09) for Scranton while starters have not been announced for neither team for game two.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from August 5, 2025
- St. Paul Crushes I-Cubs with 10-5 Score - Iowa Cubs
- Black Reaches Base Three Times, Sounds Drop Opener to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bested by RailRiders to Open Seven-Game Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Crushes Charlotte, 11-0, on Tuesday Night for Sixth Straight Mets Win - Syracuse Mets
- Six-Run Fourth Spurs Shrimp by Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to Omaha in Extras - Indianapolis Indians
- Big Innings Doom Bisons in Worcester 10-6 on Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Strong Start by Beck, Bats Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dunning Deals in Gwinnett Debut as Stripers Defeat Columbus 5-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Stumble in Series Opener at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Davitt Deals in Knights Debut, Mets Take over Late - Charlotte Knights
- Well-Played Game Tuesday on Dime-A-Dog Night - Columbus Clippers
- Tides Clip Red Wings In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- Bats, Mud Hens Series Opener Postponed Tuesday - Louisville Bats
- August 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Right-Handed Pitcher Chase Shugart Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 5-10 - Indianapolis Indians
- Right-Handed Pitcher Cam Sanders Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Meat Sweats: Saints and Summit Brewing Company to Set Unofficial Record for Largest Meat Raffle on Friday, August 8 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 5 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp "Lilo & Stitch" Family Movie Night Set for September 27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2027 Re-Name the Team Community Challenge, Presented by VisitSyracuse.com - Syracuse Mets
- You'Re a Star... Win Great Prizes During Our 'Celebrity Look-A-Like' Honda Fridaynightbash, August 3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Jolbert Cabrera, Greg Brown Set for August 16 Before Bisons/IronPigs Game - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Bested by RailRiders to Open Seven-Game Series
- IronPigs Drop Finale to WooSox, Split Season Series
- IronPigs Manager Anthony Contreras Ties Franchise Mark for Career Wins as 'Pigs Slip by WooSox in Extra Innings for the Second Time this Week
- Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader
- IronPigs and WooSox Postponed on Thursday, July 31st