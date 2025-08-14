Jacksonville Drops Third Consecutive Game to Norfolk
Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite back-to-back home runs in the eighth, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 7-2, Thursday from VyStar Ballpark.
Norfolk (49-64, 19-21) opened the scoring in the top of the first. Dylan Beavers and Jud Fabian cracked back-to-back singles. Following a strikeout, TT Bowens ripped a two-run double, making it 2-0. Terrin Vavra singled, advancing Bowen to third. With runners at the corners, Jakson Reetz smacked a sacrifice fly, extending the Tides' lead to three.
Following a rain delay, the Tides added to their lead in the fourth. With one out, Reetz reached on an error. With a runner at first, Reed Trimble (2) clobbered a two-run home run, making it 5-0.
Up by five, Beavers singled to start the fifth. Following a strikeout, he stole second. With a runner at second, Vimael Machín laced an RBI double, plating Norfolk's sixth run of the night.
Leading 6-0 in the eighth, Reetz was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning. Two batters later, Livan Soto singled. After Silas Ardoin grounded into a fielder's choice, Beavers lined an RBI knock, making it 7-0.
Jacksonville (71-45, 24-17) answered in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Nathan Martorella (1) crushed a solo blast. Deyvison De Los Santos (12) followed with a solo blast of his own, cutting into the deficit, 7-2.
Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. LHP Adam Laskey (0-2, 2.91 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Shrimp and RHP Tyler Wells (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Tides. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Fireworks! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. For the second consecutive season, the Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field as the Malmo Oat Milkers.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
International League Stories from August 14, 2025
- Jacksonville Drops Third Consecutive Game to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Falls to Worcester - Iowa Cubs
- Jared Oliva Collects Four Hits, Sounds Rack up Six Doubles in Win over Bulls - Nashville Sounds
- Romero & Eaton Homer, WooSox Beat Iowa Cubs 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Blast Five Homers, Beat Cubs 13-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Robertson and White Shine But Redbirds Steal One Late - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Rally against RailRiders in Eighth to Win, 9-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Offensive Party as Saints Blowout Storm Chasers 14-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Indianapolis Uses Big Eighth to Push past RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Springer Impresses with Bat, Speed as Bisons Defeat IronPigs, 10-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- Brilliance From Bradish In Rehab Start - Norfolk Tides
- Church Smacks Late Two-Run Homer in Comeback Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Plates Power Past Syracuse Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie Twirls Quality Start, Bastidas Homers in Stripers' 1-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Alec Bohm Collects Two More Hits on Rehab as 'Pigs Doubled up by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Silenced, Shut out by Stripers 1-0 - Louisville Bats
- Mets Go Quiet in 9-2 Loss to Red Wings on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Best Bulls 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Toledo Bounces Back in Thursday Win against Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Luinder Avila Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start Herd's Honda Fridaynightbash Game vs. IronPigs - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 14 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Blue Jays #1 Ranked Project RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled to Start for Herd Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.