Jacksonville Drops Third Consecutive Game to Norfolk

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite back-to-back home runs in the eighth, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 7-2, Thursday from VyStar Ballpark.

Norfolk (49-64, 19-21) opened the scoring in the top of the first. Dylan Beavers and Jud Fabian cracked back-to-back singles. Following a strikeout, TT Bowens ripped a two-run double, making it 2-0. Terrin Vavra singled, advancing Bowen to third. With runners at the corners, Jakson Reetz smacked a sacrifice fly, extending the Tides' lead to three.

Following a rain delay, the Tides added to their lead in the fourth. With one out, Reetz reached on an error. With a runner at first, Reed Trimble (2) clobbered a two-run home run, making it 5-0.

Up by five, Beavers singled to start the fifth. Following a strikeout, he stole second. With a runner at second, Vimael Machín laced an RBI double, plating Norfolk's sixth run of the night.

Leading 6-0 in the eighth, Reetz was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning. Two batters later, Livan Soto singled. After Silas Ardoin grounded into a fielder's choice, Beavers lined an RBI knock, making it 7-0.

Jacksonville (71-45, 24-17) answered in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Nathan Martorella (1) crushed a solo blast. Deyvison De Los Santos (12) followed with a solo blast of his own, cutting into the deficit, 7-2.

