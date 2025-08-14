Alec Bohm Collects Two More Hits on Rehab as 'Pigs Doubled up by Bisons
Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-50, 20-22) saw an early 4-1 lead slip through their fingers as they were doubled up by the Buffalo Bisons (44-69, 15-25) 10-5 on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.
The 'Pigs managed to plate two in the first inning to open the scoring. Christian Arroyo drew a bases loaded walk to force in the first run of the game before Garrett Stubbs drove in the second with a sacrifice fly.
Riley Tirotta scored on a balk for the Bisons first run in the second but Christian Arroyo extended the 'Pigs lead again with a two-run single in the fourth.
Buffalo got one of those runs back as they plate a run on a groundball double play in the bottom of the fourth.
A Jonatan Clase three-run homer jumped Buffalo in front in the fifth before Yohendrick Piñango added another run in the inning with an RBI double.
Clase picked up his fourth RBI of the night with a single in the sixth. R.J. Schreck tacked on two more runs later in the frame with a double, extending the Buffalo lead to 9-4.
Piñango led off the seventh with a solo shot to push the Buffalo lead to 10-4.
Arroyo drove in his fourth run of the game with a double in ninth for the 'Pigs final run.
The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, August 15th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Adonis Medina (0-2, 3.86) goes for the 'Pigs against Shane Bieber (ML Rehab) for the Bisons.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from August 14, 2025
- Springer Impresses with Bat, Speed as Bisons Defeat IronPigs, 10-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- Brilliance From Bradish In Rehab Start - Norfolk Tides
- Church Smacks Late Two-Run Homer in Comeback Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Plates Power Past Syracuse Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Ritchie Twirls Quality Start, Bastidas Homers in Stripers' 1-0 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Alec Bohm Collects Two More Hits on Rehab as 'Pigs Doubled up by Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Offense Silenced, Shut out by Stripers 1-0 - Louisville Bats
- Mets Go Quiet in 9-2 Loss to Red Wings on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Best Bulls 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Toledo Bounces Back in Thursday Win against Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- August 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Worcester Red Sox - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 14, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Luinder Avila Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start Herd's Honda Fridaynightbash Game vs. IronPigs - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 14 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Blue Jays #1 Ranked Project RHP Trey Yesavage Scheduled to Start for Herd Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Alec Bohm Collects Two More Hits on Rehab as 'Pigs Doubled up by Bisons
- Alec Bohm Homers as 'Pigs Plate Nine Unanswered to Storm Back on Bisons
- Aaron Nola Strikes out 11 as IronPigs One-Hit by Bisons
- IronPigs Fall in Series Finale Rubber Match to RailRiders
- Quartet of Arms Combines to Shutout RailRiders as 'Pigs Even Series