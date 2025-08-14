Alec Bohm Collects Two More Hits on Rehab as 'Pigs Doubled up by Bisons

Published on August 14, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Buffalo, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-50, 20-22) saw an early 4-1 lead slip through their fingers as they were doubled up by the Buffalo Bisons (44-69, 15-25) 10-5 on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

The 'Pigs managed to plate two in the first inning to open the scoring. Christian Arroyo drew a bases loaded walk to force in the first run of the game before Garrett Stubbs drove in the second with a sacrifice fly.

Riley Tirotta scored on a balk for the Bisons first run in the second but Christian Arroyo extended the 'Pigs lead again with a two-run single in the fourth.

Buffalo got one of those runs back as they plate a run on a groundball double play in the bottom of the fourth.

A Jonatan Clase three-run homer jumped Buffalo in front in the fifth before Yohendrick Piñango added another run in the inning with an RBI double.

Clase picked up his fourth RBI of the night with a single in the sixth. R.J. Schreck tacked on two more runs later in the frame with a double, extending the Buffalo lead to 9-4.

Piñango led off the seventh with a solo shot to push the Buffalo lead to 10-4.

Arroyo drove in his fourth run of the game with a double in ninth for the 'Pigs final run.

The 'Pigs and Bisons continue their series on Friday, August 15th with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Sahlen Field. Adonis Medina (0-2, 3.86) goes for the 'Pigs against Shane Bieber (ML Rehab) for the Bisons.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.