Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, August 15
Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Please note the following roster move s that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:
-OF Andrew Pintar has been placed on the 7-day injured list.
-OF Matthew Etzel has been transferred to Jacksonville from Double-A Pensacola. He will wear No. 3.
