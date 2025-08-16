Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, August 15

Published on August 15, 2025

Please note the following roster move s that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:

-OF Andrew Pintar has been placed on the 7-day injured list.

-OF Matthew Etzel has been transferred to Jacksonville from Double-A Pensacola. He will wear No. 3.







