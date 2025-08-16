Storm Chasers Drop Third Straight to Saints
Published on August 15, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell for a third straight night, losing to the St. Paul Saints 10-2 Friday night at Werner Park.
While Omaha starter Stephen Kolek retired his first four batters, the Saints tagged the right-hander for five runs between the 2nd and 3rd innings. Over 2.2 innings, Kolek allowed a career-high 6 walks while striking out 3.
With St. Paul up 5-0, Jac Caglianone got Omaha onto the scoreboard in the 4th inning with a solo homer, his seventh of the year with the Chasers and first on rehab, to trim the deficit to 5-1.
Beck Way followed Kolek and offered 3.1 scoreless innings of relief, keeping the deficit at four runs through the sixth. Eric Cerantola surrendered a pair of runs in the 7th inning before striking out the side in the 8th and Brandon Johnson allowed a 3-run homer in the 9th to give the Saints a double-digit run total for the second night.
After singles in his first two plate appearances, Harold Castro capped a 3-hit day with a solo homer in the bottom of the 9th inning, his second straight game with a homer, bringing the score to the 10-2 that held to be final.
The Storm Chasers will look to bounce back Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. CT start against the Saints and Dallas Keuchel scheduled to start for Omaha.
