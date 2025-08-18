Chasers Beat Saints 12-11 to Force Series Split

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers forced a series split Sunday evening, overcoming four seperate deficits for a 12-11 win over the St. Paul Saints.

John Gant started the game for the Chasers and lasted just 2.1 innings, charged with five runs on six hits between the 1st and 3rd innings. Behind him, 7 relievers combined for 6.2 innings, with Luinder Avila surrendering 3 runs in the 5th inning and Nick Robertson charged for 3 runs in the 6th.

Jac Caglianone hit his second homer of the week in the bottom of the 1st, a solo shot that tied the game at the time 1-1. While the Saints leapt out to a 5-1 advantage in the top of the 3rd, the Chasers countered with 5 runs. MJ Melendez and Caglianone both doubled in runs in the bottom of the 3rd, then Luca Tresh drew a bases-loaded to bring the Storm Chasers within 1 run.

In the bottom of the 4th, Nick Pratto hit a solo homer to tie the game at 5-5, then Harold Castro followed with a 2-out solo homer to give the Chasers a 6-5 lead.

Ethan Bosacker got the final 2 outs of the 3rd inning behind Gant, then Avila worked a scoreless 4th inning but St. Paul plated 3 in the 5th to knock Avila out of the game for an 8-6 lead. Peyton Wilson promptly tied the game back up in the bottom of the 5th with a 2-run homer, evening the score at 8-8.

Robertson got the final out of the 5th inning and the first 2 outs of the 6th before giving way to Chazz Martinez, who surrendered a pair of inherited runs to push St. Paul ahead 11-8 but the lefty recorded the final out of the 6th without surrendering a run of his own.

Stephen Nogosek inherited a runner from Martinez in the 7th but got a double play for a scoreless inning, then Eric Cerantola pitched a scoreless 8th to keep the Chasers within 3.

Pratto opened the bottom of the 8th with a walk, before Castro connected on his 2nd homer of the night and 14th of the season, to bring the margin to one run, an 11-10 score. With still just one out, Caglianone doubled for his 3rd hit of the night, then Carter Jensen sent a two-run homer to the opposite field to give Omaha a 12-11 lead.

Joey Krehbiel pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning, securing his 3rd save with the Storm Chasers while extending his scoreless streak to 7 games and 9.2 innings, all in the month of August. The scoreless streak is the 2nd-longest by a Chasers reliever this year, both by games and innings pitched.

All 10 Storm Chasers hits in Sunday's win went for extra bases - 4 doubles and 6 home runs. It was the 2nd time this season the team did not record a single in a game and the most extra-base hits in a game since Omaha collected 11 on June 30 at Columbus.

The Storm Chasers travel to Columbus next to take on the Columbus Clippers, with a 5:15 p.m. CT first pitch Tuesday at Huntington Park and RHP Chandler Champlain scheduled to start.







