Bisons "Giveaway Week" at Sahlen Field Begins Tuesday, Includes "Jersey off the Back" Honda Fridaynightbash, Harry Potter Night on Saturday

Published on August 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Six games and six giveaway promotions... that's batting 1.000! The Bisons are hosting Giveaway Week from August 19-24 at Sahlen Field for their six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees). Each game at the ballpark will feature a giveaway theme as fans enjoy the final August homestand of the season.

Giveaway week includes a ' Jersey off the Back' Giveaway for the team's Honda fridaynightbash!® (6:35 p.m.), as the Herd takes the field as MiLB's 121st team, the Malmo Oat Milkers. Then on Saturday, the team is hosting its first ever Harry Potter Night (6:35 p.m.), presented by Catholic Health, with a Hogwarts-style Scarf Giveaway. The night will also feature Harry Potter-themed team jerseys and jersey auction, pictures with Dobby during the game, and postgame Fireworks.

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, August 24 (1:05 p.m.) in the team's final home game before school starts up again. For Back to School Day, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program, there will be a Mini Buster Plush Giveaway for kids to decorate their backpacks with as well as Carnival Inflatables and Games, presented by Coca-Cola.

Leading off Giveaway Week on Tuesday night (6:35 p.m.) is a Bisons Luggage Tag Giveaway, presented by The Travel Team. TICKETS for all games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

GIVEAWAY WEEK HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, August 19 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Luggage Tag Giveaway, presented by The Travel Team, to the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.).

- TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, August 20 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- Win-It Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, August 21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-'Guaranteed Win Night' We are so sure of a Bisons victory that when the Herd wins this game, all fans will be able to exchange their game-used ticket for a FREE Ticket to any of the Bisons games during the Sept. 2-6 homestand at Sahlen Field.

- Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Insurance, featuring the Bisons 'reverse retro' uniforms.

Friday, August 22 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5:00 p.m.)

ONLY 3 FRIDAYNIGHTBASH! GAMES REMAIN IN 2025!

- 'Jersey off the Back Giveaway'. The Bisons will be giving away the jerseys worn by the players and coaches during the game to lucky seat winners in attendance.

-Malmo Oat Milkers -Minor League Baseball's 121st Team, the Bisons will play the game as the Malmo Oat Milkers and wear the Oat Milkers jerseys. Other in-game Oat-Milk fun includes lucky seat swag bag giveaways, seat upgrades and more

- Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 23 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Harry Potter Night, presented by Catholic Health. Bisons Scarf Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.). Pictures with Dobby throughout the game and postgame Fireworks.

- Harry Potter-Themed Jerseys to be worn by the Bisons players during the game. In-Game Harry Potter Jersey Raffle of the game-worn and autographed jerseys with proceeds to benefit the Foundations of Catholic Health.

- FINAL Labatt-urday Night of 2025: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, August 24 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05 p.m. |Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- Back to School Day, presented NY's 529 College Savings Program with a Mini Buster Plush Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St.

- Carnival Day with special inflatables and carnival games, presented by Coca-Cola.

-Funday Sunday, presented by WNY Immediate Care. Pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet after the autograph session and special activities for kids all game long.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.