ST. PAUL, MN - We are down to the final two homestands of 2025. Where did the time go? The Dog Days are officially behind us. We're in the homestretch, so let's stand up together this week and yell at the top of our lungs, "YEEHAW" to the incredible time we're going to have over the next six days. We have a native ability to make people laugh and we plan on finishing strong with sechs hilarious promotions. Check out our catalog and decide how many games you want to attend because before you know it we'll be closing up shop. So join us August 19-24 for the penultimate homestand.

Tuesday, August 19 vs. Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), 7:07 p.m. - Stand Up To Cancer Night Presented by MN Oncology

Stand Up To Cancer raises awareness and funds research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. We honor all those who have are dealing with, have dealt with or know any who has had cancer during our Stand Up To Cancer Night presented by MN Oncology. The core values of the organization are: Be Bold, Champion Collaboration, Communicate Effectively, Prioritize Decision Making, Respect Each Other, Embrace Inclusivity, and Cultivate Ideas. According to the American Cancer Society, there are an estimated 18.6 million cancer survivors in the U.S. In 2025, an estimated two-million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. according to the National Cancer Institute. We do our best to raise awareness on this special night. Travel the U.S. to connect with those that have battled this disease on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 20 vs. Round Rock Express, 7:07 p.m. - A Night About Nothing With Special Guest Appearances From Larry Thomas, Who Played the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld, and John O'Hurley, Who Played J. Peterman on Seinfeld

It's a Night About Nothing which is Not A Lie If You Believe It. We promise not to Yada Yada Yada through this game, but we'll mention the lobster bisque. Hopefully the person you're sitting next to isn't a Close Talker, but if they are, just remember Serenity Now. We're the Master of Our Domain and all our promotions on this night are Real, and They're Spectacular. This night wouldn't be complete without special guests as we welcome Larry Thomas, who played the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld. Take too long during his meet and greet and you'll get a forceful, "No Soup For You!" If you're afraid of being yelled at maybe John O'Hurley, who played J. Peterman on Seinfeld, is more your speed. You can relax with him with some White lotus. Yam-yam. Shanghai Sally. This is a night that's Sponge Worthy. Find out the best places to get soup in the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 21 vs. Round Rock Express, 7:07 p.m. - German Night

Jetzt geht's ab! Our wies'n will be filled with enough lager and folk music to make you feel like you're in Munich. Feel free to dress in full tracht as we say "Prost!" during German Night. Germany, which has more than 20,000 castles around the country, is close to our heart because in Bavaria beer is considered an important food group. Are you interested in actual food? Fear not, there are more than 10,000 kinds of sausages in the country and 3,000 kinds of bread. Grab your tinsel and throw it all over the Christman Tree, which was created in Germany. Drinks will flow all night long on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers. Make sure to order it like a German, with your thumb if you want just one, or with your thumb, index and middle finger if you want three.

Friday, August 22 vs. Round Rock Express, 7:07 p.m. - Giddy Up For Our Friday Night Fireworks Powered By Xcel Energy Featuring Music From Our Favorite Country Music Stars

We're trading baseball caps for cowboy hats on Country Night, and y'all are invited to this rootin'-tootin' good time. Fans can "Kick the Dust Up" with a night of baseball that's more fun than a Luke Bryan chorus, and when the final out is recorded, the sky will light up with post-game fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music from your favorite country hits. From "Friends in Low Places" to "The Thunder Rolls," every boom and sparkle will have you feeling like you're in a Garth Brooks encore. Whether you're ready to "Play It Again" with some Jason Aldean, "Need You Now" for a Lady A ballad, or just want to "Cruise" with Florida Georgia Line, it's sure to be a night that'll make you say, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Saddle up, Saints fans-this is one honky-tonk ballpark party you won't want to miss.

Saturday, August 23 vs. Round Rock Express, 6:37 p.m. - Native American Heritage Night Presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino with Saints/Prairie Island Bucket Hat Giveaway (1,000)

Fun fact: the first Native American to don a baseball jersey was Louis Sockalexis of the in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. One of the more famous Native American ballplayers from Minnesota is Hall of Famer Chief Bender, who tied a record by throwing three complete games in a single World Series. Learn that and much more as we present Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Join us as we celebrate Native American culture and history through music, dance, language, food, and so much more. In all, 52 Native Americans have played in the Major Leagues, including former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee, Jacoby Ellsbury (Navajo). Overall, there are 562 recognized Indian tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, rancherias, communities, and Native Villages in the U.S and we celebrate them all. The Saints will wear a unique jersey that were specially designed by the Prairie Island Indian Community to include traditional Dakota patterns. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned online during the game with proceeds benefiting Interfaith (https://interfaithaction.org/). Interfaith will be in attendance collecting donated items as fans come through the gates. Items most in need include: cereals, soups, side dishes, baking items, snacks, and personal hygiene items. Also, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Saints/Prairie Island Buckey Hat. What better way to celebrate than on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 24 vs. Round Rock Express, 2:07 p.m. - Our Last Dog Day Game Presented By Helping Paws

Technically, the Dog Days of Summer ended on August 11, but that doesn't mean we can't welcome in our furry friends one final time this season. It's our final Dog Day game presented by Helping Paws. From Chihuahuas to Great Danes, every pup will have its day as the concourse turns into a tail-wagging parade of Pugs, Beagles, and Bulldogs. Whether your dog's a Basset Hound who likes to lounge or a Border Collie ready to chase every foul ball, this game will be a howling good time. Sit, stay, and enjoy-because it's gonna be paws down the best game of the season. After the game kids can run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

