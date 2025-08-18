Gibson Wins International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under International League (IL)

Minor League Baseball announced the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards for August 11 - 17. Norfolk Tides pitcher Trey Gibson won Pitcher of the Week after making his Triple-A debut, while Omaha's Harold Castro won Player of the Week.

TREY GIBSON, 23, made his Triple-A debut for the Tides on Wednesday, August 13 at Jacksonville. He earned the win, going 5.0 innings and faced the minimum. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six. On the one hit allowed, he induced a double play on the following batter. He threw 53 pitches, 40 for strikes. Gibson is the first Tide to win in his Triple-A debut since Houston Roth in 2023.

Gibson graduated from Grafton High School in 2019 and attended Liberty University. He went undrafted in the 2023 class and signed a minor league contract with Baltimore on August 9, 2023. Gibson is into his third professional season this year, starting in High-A Aberdeen. He went 1-2 in with a 5.12 ERA (22 ER, 38.2 IP) and 67 strikeouts to 14 walks. In the time he was in High-A, Gibson tied for the South Atlantic League lead in strikeouts.

Gibson was promoted to Double-A Chesapeake on June 3, and has been on fire since. In 10 starts, he's 3-2 with a 1.55 ERA (9 ER, 52.1 IP) with 68 strikeouts to 16 walks, allowed a 0.90 WHIP and an opponent's average of .157. While playing in the Eastern League, he ranked second in ERA, WHIP, opponent's average, and third in strikeouts. Overall, the 141 strikeouts by Gibson this season are the second-most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Gibson became the 15th Tide to have played at a high school in the 757 area code. He joins Garrett Stallings (Grassfield HS, Chesapeake) and Colin Selby (Western Branch HS, Chesapeake) of locals who have played for Norfolk since 2021.

