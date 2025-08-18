'Giveaway Week' Begins Tuesday with Luggage Tag Giveaway, $2 Hot Dogs

Six games with six great giveaways! 'Giveaway Week' at Sahlen Field begins on Tuesday night as the Bisons host the RailRiders with a Luggage Tag Giveaway, presented by The Travel Team. First pitch between the Herd and the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees is at 6:35 p.m., but you'll want to be one of the first 1,500 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.) to get this great giveaway.

Perfect for your next baseball excursion, a new Bisons Luggage Tag will help you show your support of the Herd wherever your travels take you and help keep your belongings safe. And for that next voyage away from Western New York, be sure to check out The Travel Team, for all your needs. The Travel Team is a full service travel provider committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences to corporate clients, groups, and vacation customers. Their team of dedicated, experienced travel professionals and best in class technological capabilities make The Travel Team a powerful partner for all your travel needs.

And don't forget... Our Luggage Tag Giveaway is also on a TWOsday, so along with a great giveaway, you can enjoy $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, all game long!







