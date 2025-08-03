Curtis Mead Recalled to Chicago

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have recalled Charlotte Knights infielder Curtis Mead. One of the newest members of the Knights appeared in two games with Charlotte and reached base seven times in ten plate appearances.

Mead, 24, went 4-for-7 (.571) with two doubles, three walks, two RBI and two runs scored in his two games with Charlotte since being acquired from Tampa Bay on Thursday in a four-player trade that sent right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser to the Rays. He is batting .300/.391/.517 (18-for-60) with four doubles, three homers, nine RBI and 12 runs scored over 16 games between Charlotte and Class AAA Durham this season. Mead will wear uniform No. 29 in Chicago.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Mead is hitting .226/.318/.339 (26-for-115) with three home runs, eight RBI and 14 runs scored in 49 games with Tampa Bay in 2025. The Adelaide, Australian native is a career .238/.307/.322 (76-320) hitter with five home runs, 20 RBI and 36 runs scored in 111 games over parts of three major-league seasons (2023-25), all with the Rays. He has appeared in 42 games at second base, 40 at third, 20 at first and one at shortstop.

Additionally, the White Sox have announced that Knights pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been released and pitcher Jesse Scholtens has been designated for assignment.







