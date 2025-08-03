On Deck: Bisons August Homestand Include 12 Games, 9 Giveaways & 5 Fireworks Shows

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Homestands don't get any bigger than this! The Bisons return to Sahlen Field, August 12-24, for a 12-game homestand that includes NINE Giveaway Nights, FIVE Fireworks Shows and endless amounts of fun at the ballpark! GET MY TICKETS

Check out the entire Bisons Promotional Schedule here and get ready for some amazing days and nights at the ballpark, including the return of Marvel's Super Hero Night on Saturday, August 16, with Fan Costumers, Fireworks and a Comic Book Giveaway, presented by Nickel City Comic Con. Or, the all new Harry Potter Night on Saturday, August 23, presented by Catholic Health, with custom Hogwarts-Themed Team Jerseys, a Scarf Giveaway, pictures with Dobby and even more Fireworks!

There are only 4 more Honda fridaynightbash! games left this season, but we have two amazing Friday nights on tap for next homestand. August 15 is the debut of our Celebrity Look-A-Like 'Bash as we've turned the fan-favorite in-game feature into a whole night of fun. Come dressed as your favorite star -Movie, Film, Fictional or Other,- walk the red carpet and win great prizes from the Bisons. And on August 22, it's the return of the Malmo Oat Milkers with a special twist. As the Bisons take the field as Minor League Baseball's 121st team, we will be holding a Jersey off the Back Giveaway from the Bisons players! Of course, each Honda fridaynightbash! also includes Fireworks and the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour.

And while we're on giveaways, how about NINE different games where you can leave the park with a little something extra, including six straight games as part of Giveaway Week, August 19-24:

Aug. 13: Win-It Wednesday, with giveaways all game long, presented by Northwest Bank

Aug. 16: Comic Book Giveaway, presented by Nickel City Comic Con

Aug. 17: Team Photo Giveaway/Team Autograph Day, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Aug. 19: Luggage Tag Giveaway, presented by the Travel Team

Aug. 20: Win-It Wednesday, with giveaways all game long, presented by Northwest Bank

Aug. 21: Guarantee Win Night, If we win, you win a Free Ticket to a Sept. 2-7 game

Aug. 22: Malmo Oat Milkers Jersey off the Back Giveaway

Aug. 23: Harry Potter Night Scarf Giveaway, presented by Catholic Health

Aug. 24: Back-to-School Buster Plush Giveaway, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program

Now that's a winning lineup. Don't forget, Bisons fans save nearly 20% on all single-game tickets they purchase in advance of the day of the game, so get your Bisons tickets today right here at Bisons.com.







