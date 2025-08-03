August 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (53-53, 14-18) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (64-42, 22-10)

Sunday, August 3 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jameson Taillon (0-0, -.--) vs. LHP Nick Dombkowski (4-1, 4.64)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series today...right-hander Jameson Taillon is slated to pitch today on Major League rehab assignment...left-hander Nick Dombkowsi is slated to start for Indianapolis.

SATURDAY BLUES: The I-Cubs dropped last night's game by a 5-2 score...Iowa tallied just four hits in the contest and no extra-base hits... Spencer Turnbull

suffered the loss as he worked 5.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts... Connor Noland allowed two runs (one earned) across 4.0 innings and four strikeouts.

19 TOO MANY: Friday night, the Iowa Cubs were fanned 19 times in the game which is a season-high...Iowa's 19 strikeouts in yesterday's game were tied for the second-most strikeouts in the International League behind Rochester who had been fanned 22 times against Scranton on July 23...the last time Iowa, as a team, were fanned at least 19 times was against the Memphis Redbirds during the 2018 season.

THE JAG: Outfielder and Cubs No. 4 prospect Kevin Alcántara recorded his second two-homer game of the season on Wednesday with the other coming on May 21, 2025 at Columbus...he is the sixth I-Cub this season to have at least two multi-homer games this season...since June 18, The Jaguar is batting .318 (28-for-88) with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 RBI in 24 games.

WALK THIS WAY: Jonathon Long snapped his walk streak at eight games Tuesday night...it is tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie from April 25-May 2 (also 8)...no Iowa Cub has walked in nine straight games since at least 2004 when data was made available.

NO EXTRA: The I-Cubs did not record an extra-base hit for the sixth time this season...the last time Iowa did not record an extra-base knock was June 14 vs. Louisville.

JAMES TRI: Iowa's James Triantos has played four of his last 10 games in center field with the rest being at second base...he is scheduled to play center again today...Triantos is batting .293 (12-for-41) with eight runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and three stolen bases during that span...he has homered twice in his last six games, which marked his first home runs since he went deep in back-to-back games on June 25-27 vs. Columbus.

DEALING: Right-hander Brandon Birdsell earned his first win with Iowa Thursday night since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester after 6.0 scoreless frames...it marked his first start of 6.0 scoreless frames since also on Sept. 21 in which he worked 7.0 scoreless...Brandon also allowed just two hits in 6.0 innings for the fourth time in his career and first Sept. 4, 2024 at St. Paul (6.0 IP, 2 H).

HE GET'S ON BASE: Friday, the Cubs announced Moises Ballesteros and Gavin Hollowell have been optioned to Iowa...Bally has reached base in 25 straight games, batting .330 (32-for-97) with one home run, 17 RBI and 10 walks...it marks the longest on-base streak since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2024.

CINCO DE HIT-O: Last Tuesday night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023...he is one of eight players in the International League this season with a five-hit game.

LONG BALL: Cubs' No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long hit his 16th home run of the season Tuesday night...it marked his seventh home run since July 1 which ranks tied for fifth-most in the International League during that span.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis have played 10 games this season with five being April 1-6 at Victory Field in Indianapolis...the I-Cubs have won five of the 10 games this season, including two of the last four.







International League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.