Rojas Spearheads RailRiders over Nashville

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Nashville Sounds 8-7 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. Jose Rojas powered the RailRiders, driving in four runs to lead Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a series victory over the Sounds.

Leonardo Pestana started for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a bullpen game, striking out Daz Cameron to open the top of the first, but allowed a pair of baserunners to reach with one out. After a double steal, Pestana punched out the next two batters, finishing the inning clean.

With one out in the second, Pestana allowed another pair of baserunners to reach, but Nick Kahle hit into an inning-ending double play, keeping Nashville off the board.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the bottom of the second against Sounds starter Bruce Zimmerman. Jeimer Candelario doubled and crossed on a Rojas double to take a 1-0 advantage.

Yankees #15 Prospect Eric Reyzelman relieved Pestana with one out in the third, striking out Tyler Black to close the frame. In the fourth, Reyzelman allowed a base hit to Oliva, who stole second, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a fielder's choice to tie the game at one.

The Sounds scored three runs on one hit in the top of the fifth to take the lead. Cameron walked and took third on a throwing error to first. After Raynel Delgado walked to put runners on the corners with one out, Ian Hamilton was called from the bullpen to relieve Reyzelman. Black hit an RBI sacrifice fly off Hamilton, and Dunn doubled to score two more, building a 4-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs in the home half of the frame to regain the advantage. After Duke Ellis singled and Ismael Munguia doubled, T.J. Rumfield singled in the pair to pull the RailRiders to within one. J.C. Escarra extended the frame with a single, putting runners on the corners. The RailRiders recaptured the advantage when Jemier Candelario doubled for a 5-4 lead.

RailRiders reliever Zach Messinger replaced Hamilton in the sixth and pitched a clean seventh and eighth inning to hold the one-run edge.

In the bottom of the eighth, Rojas blasted his 19th home run of the year, a three-run shot to right field to give the RailRiders an 8-4 cushion.

Nashville cut the deficit to one in the ninth after Cameron hit a three-run home run to center field, but Messinger recorded the save, striking out the final two batters to shut the door on the Sounds.

Hamilton (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit to earn the victory. Zimmerman (6-6) tossed 6.0 frames, surrendering five runs on eight hits in the loss.

The RailRiders travel to Coca-Cola Park to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field to take on the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on August 12. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

25-7, 63-41







