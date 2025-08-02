Nashville Explodes past RailRiders in Ninth

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Nashville Sounds 7-5 Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders held a two-run lead heading into the final frame, but a seven-run Nashville ninth snapped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's three-game winning streak.

RailRiders starter Sean Boyle kept Nashville off the board through 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out five, and retiring 12 batters in a row before issuing a walk in the sixth to close his outing.

Boyle's counterpart, Sounds starter and former RailRider Josh Maciejewski, tossed three shutout innings, facing the minimum in two of three frames before being lifted in the fourth for Jesús Liranzo, another former RailRider, who pitched two clean innings.

The RailRiders put two runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead. After T.J. Rumfield singled and J.C. Escarra walked, Jeimer Candelario hit into a fielder's choice, inducing a throwing error to second that scored Rumfield for a 1-0 edge. Jose Rojas walked to load the bases, and Braden Shewmake followed with a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

The Sounds loaded the bases in the ninth with one out, scoring their first run on a Freddy Zamora single. A two-run double off the bat of Ernesto Martinez, Jr., put Nashville ahead one. Daz Cameron tripled to clear the bases, giving Nashville a 5-2 cushion. Cameron crossed on a Drew Avans base hit for a 6-2 advantage, and Jared Oliva's first hit of the series plated Avans to extend the lead to five.

The RailRiders rallied in the ninth but could not complete the comeback. Braden Shewmake and Duke Ellis singled with one out in the ninth. Omar Martínez plated Shewmake to pull within four. Jorbit Vivas walked to load the bases for Yankees #4 Prospect Spencer Jones, who cut the deficit to three on a deep sacrifice fly to right. Rumfield extended the inning on an infield single that scored Martinez, making the game a 7-5 contest. The RailRiders brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but Nashville pitcher Joel Payamps closed the door on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Boyle threw 77 pitches, 50 for strikes, while allowing three hits and two walks in his sixteenth start of the year. Jayvien Sandridge (2-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on one hit in one inning of work. Maciejewski tossed 3.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit. Craig Yoho (4-1) earned the victory, working 1.2 scoreless innings.

The RailRiders conclude their homestand against the Sounds on Sunday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has yet to announce a starting pitcher. Nashville will start Bruce Zimmerman (6-5). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

24-7, 62-41







International League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.