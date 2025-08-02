Chasers Shut out in 9-0 Loss to Bats
August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - What started in a pitcher's duel ended in favor of the Louisville Bats as the Omaha Storm Chasers fell 9-0 Saturday night at Werner Park.
Chandler Champlain made the start for Omaha Saturday. The righty faced just two over the minimum through the 3rd inning, though the Bats scored 7 in the 4th inning for a 7-0 advantage, on a pair of 3-run home runs and an RBI single.
In the 5th inning, Chazz Martinez relieved Champlain and faced the minimum, returning to the game for a scoreless 6th inning. Joey Krehbiel entered the game in the 7th and threw a 1-2-3 7th, followed by a scoreless 8th, collecting a pair of strikeouts.
Michael Fulmer followed Krehbiel in the 9th and the Bats extended their lead to 9-0 on a 2-run run. In the bottom of the frame, Luca Tresh and Tyler Gentry added singles, though Omaha's rally ended there and the 9-0 score held to be final.
Gentry and Harold Castro each contributed 2 hits in Omaha's losing effort, with all 7 Storm Chasers hits going for singles.
Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Stephen Kolek is scheduled to pitch, in his Storm Chasers debut.
International League Stories from August 2, 2025
- Chasers Shut out in 9-0 Loss to Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Win Streak Ends in Walk-Off Fashion at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Barrero Walks Off For Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Solak Shot Lifts Indians over I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Falls to Indy with 5-2 Score - Iowa Cubs
- Charlotte Drops a Tough One, 9-8 to Rochester - Charlotte Knights
- Sabato Two Homers, Baker Four Hitless, Saints Go Bananas in 10-4 Win over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Seven Run Ninth Propels Sounds to Saturday Night Win over RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Outlast Knights in Saturday Night Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville's Winning Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Late Rally Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Seven-Run Fourth Propels Bats to 9-0 Win - Louisville Bats
- Nashville Explodes past RailRiders in Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Durham Spoils Career Night for Fuentes as Stripers Lose 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Workman Dazzles as Bulls Top Stripers 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs Manager Anthony Contreras Ties Franchise Mark for Career Wins as 'Pigs Slip by WooSox in Extra Innings for the Second Time this Week - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Rename Home Broadcast Booth at Sahlen Field the 'Duke McGuire Home Broadcast Booth' - Buffalo Bisons
- August 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 2, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Marsee Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Sunday vs. Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Send Outfielder Derek Hill to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.