Chasers Shut out in 9-0 Loss to Bats

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - What started in a pitcher's duel ended in favor of the Louisville Bats as the Omaha Storm Chasers fell 9-0 Saturday night at Werner Park.

Chandler Champlain made the start for Omaha Saturday. The righty faced just two over the minimum through the 3rd inning, though the Bats scored 7 in the 4th inning for a 7-0 advantage, on a pair of 3-run home runs and an RBI single.

In the 5th inning, Chazz Martinez relieved Champlain and faced the minimum, returning to the game for a scoreless 6th inning. Joey Krehbiel entered the game in the 7th and threw a 1-2-3 7th, followed by a scoreless 8th, collecting a pair of strikeouts.

Michael Fulmer followed Krehbiel in the 9th and the Bats extended their lead to 9-0 on a 2-run run. In the bottom of the frame, Luca Tresh and Tyler Gentry added singles, though Omaha's rally ended there and the 9-0 score held to be final.

Gentry and Harold Castro each contributed 2 hits in Omaha's losing effort, with all 7 Storm Chasers hits going for singles.

Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Stephen Kolek is scheduled to pitch, in his Storm Chasers debut.







