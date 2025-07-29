Chasers Take Series Opener from Bats with 7-2 Win

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped their 6-game losing streak with Tuesday night's 5-2 win over the Louisville Bats.

Right-hander John Gant started Tuesday night's game for Omaha, though the Bats took a 1-0 lead in the 1st on a solo home run. Gant proceeded to retire 10 straight, throwing 1-2-3 innings in the 2nd and 3rd, striking out 6 over his 5.0 innings of work.

In the bottom of the 1st, Omaha met Louisville at 1-1 with a lead-off, solo home run from Major League rehabber Michael Massey. In the 2nd, Harold Castro added a solo home run of his own to give Omaha a 2-1 advantage.

In the 3rd, Massey and Drew Waters singled and an RBI single from Luca Tresh scored Massey. Joey Wiemer grounded into a fielder's choice to plate Waters and stretch Omaha's lead to 5-1.

Gant worked a scoreless 4th, though Louisville shrunk the deficit to 5-2 in the 5th with another solo home run. The two solo homers were the only two runners Gant allowed to reach base in his second winning start of the season.

In the 6th, Daniel Lynch IV relieved Gant, making first Major League rehab appearance with Omaha this season. Lynch IV threw a 1-2-3 6th and a scoreless 7th before he was followed by Michael Fulmer in the 8th. Fulmer worked a scoreless frame Joey Krehbiel pitched a scoreless 9th, securing his first save with Omaha and the Chasers' 5-2 victory.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to pitch.







