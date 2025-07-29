Wetherholt Drives Home Three, Drills Third Lead-Off Homer to Beat Tides

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 10-4 win on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Shortstop JJ Wetherholt led off the game with a home run for the third time this season at Triple-A. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Wetherholt sits second on the team in lead-off home runs behind Michael Siani (4). Siani smacked a home run in the ninth inning, his seventh of the season.

Third baseman Cesar Prieto tallied yet another four-hit night. The left-handed hitter went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Prieto has recorded four hits both of his last two games. Second baseman Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (1-6) allowed four runs on six hits, walked two and struck out three to earn his first win as a Redbird. Roddery Munoz and Ryan Fernandez (S, 2) combined for 4.0 shutout innings in relief and both struck out three.

