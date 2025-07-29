Waldrep's Season-High 7.0 Innings Leads 3-0 Gwinnett Victory

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Powered by 7.0 scoreless innings from starter Hurston Waldrep and a solo home run from Matthew Batten, the Gwinnett Stripers (13-15) blanked the Durham Bulls (16-10) 3-0 on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The win was the Stripers' second straight in a series opener (now 3-16).

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett opened the scoring in the third inning on a solo homer from Batten (7) hitting out of the No. 9 slot. The Stripers added another run later in the inning with an RBI single from Jonathan Ornelas. Gwinnett added an insurance run in the eighth with a two-out RBI single from Eddys Leonard.

Key Contributors: Waldrep (W, 7-8) scattered five hits and struck out eight batters across 7.0 scoreless innings in the win. John Brebbia (S, 2) did the rest with 2.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts. At the plate, Batten (2-for-3, double, homer, RBI) led the way while Luke Waddell (3-for-4, double) and Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-4) also added multi-hit performances. For Durham, Duncan Davitt (L, 0-2) also tossed a quality start allowing two earned runs and seven hits while striking out eight across 6.0 innings in his fourth career Triple-A start.

Noteworthy: Waldrep got past the 6.0-inning mark for the third time in his career and first time in 2025. Waddell produced his fifth three-hit game with the Stripers this year. It was Gwinnett's fourth shutout of the year and just the fourth time Durham has been shut out this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, July 30): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Gwinnett RHP Davis Daniel (5-7, 3.52 ERA) will get the ball against Durham's Taj Bradley (2025 Triple-A debut). The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Additionally, bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark as dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank for Wet Nose Wednesday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







