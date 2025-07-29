Mounty Homers For Second Time On Rehab
July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-17 | 39-60) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (13-15 | 54-47), 10-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk had an early lead that got away from them after Memphis scored six unanswered runs to take the series opener.
Memphis took the early 2-0 lead in the first inning, including a lead off homer by Cardinals Top Prospect JJ Wetherholt. Norfolk bounced back with a run in the second inning and three runs in the third to take the lead. Vimael Machín laced an RBI single in the second inning, then Ryan Mountcastle plasted a three-run homer in the third to take the 4-2 lead. Mountcastle continues his MLB Rehab assignment, going 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk.
The Redbirds immediately retook the lead with three runs in the fourth inning and never looked back. They added two more runs in the eighth inning and three runs ninth. Michael Siani capped their scoring with a two-run homer in the ninth to complete the 10-4 victory over Norfolk.
Game two of the series is tomorrow with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (2-6, 4.93) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Aaron Wilkerson (5-2, 3.84) is the probable for Memphis.
International League Stories from July 29, 2025
- Four-Run Seventh Lifts Indians over I-Cubs in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Cruz Walks It off in Game One of Homestand - Toledo Mud Hens
- Maeda Tosses Fourth Quality Start of Season in 5-3 Loss to Indy - Iowa Cubs
- Robertson Homers in Knights Lopsided Loss to the Red Wings - Charlotte Knights
- Solo Homers Not Enough as Bats Fall to Storm Chasers - Louisville Bats
- Saints Walked-Off in Ninth by Mud Hens, 6-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Takes an Early Lead in Series against Columbus - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Edged by Nashville in the Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Drop Heartbreaker to Open Series in Worcester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mounty Homers For Second Time On Rehab - Norfolk Tides
- Wetherholt Drives Home Three, Drills Third Lead-Off Homer to Beat Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Zamora's Clutch Ninth-Inning Base Hit Lifts Sounds over RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Waldrep's Season-High 7.0 Innings Leads 3-0 Gwinnett Victory - Gwinnett Stripers
- Triple Play Helps Bisons Slip Past Syracuse 1-0 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Stripers Stifle Bulls 3-0 - Durham Bulls
- Launch Your Career in Sports Sales with the All New Red Wings Sales Academy - Rochester Red Wings
- July 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Right-Handed Pitcher Johan Oviedo Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 29 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- HOT TAMALES® X 'PIGS Collaboration Unveiled - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Right-Handed Pitcher Percival Called up to Saints for Triple-A Debut; Lefty Rozek Returns - St. Paul Saints
- Joe Harrington Named Gwinnett Stripers' General Manager - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.