Mounty Homers For Second Time On Rehab

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-17 | 39-60) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (13-15 | 54-47), 10-4, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk had an early lead that got away from them after Memphis scored six unanswered runs to take the series opener.

Memphis took the early 2-0 lead in the first inning, including a lead off homer by Cardinals Top Prospect JJ Wetherholt. Norfolk bounced back with a run in the second inning and three runs in the third to take the lead. Vimael Machín laced an RBI single in the second inning, then Ryan Mountcastle plasted a three-run homer in the third to take the 4-2 lead. Mountcastle continues his MLB Rehab assignment, going 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk.

The Redbirds immediately retook the lead with three runs in the fourth inning and never looked back. They added two more runs in the eighth inning and three runs ninth. Michael Siani capped their scoring with a two-run homer in the ninth to complete the 10-4 victory over Norfolk.

Game two of the series is tomorrow with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (2-6, 4.93) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Aaron Wilkerson (5-2, 3.84) is the probable for Memphis.







