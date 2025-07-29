Stripers Stifle Bulls 3-0

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Hurston Waldrep threw seven scoreless innings to lead Gwinnett past Durham 3-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Waldrep (W, 7-8) fanned eight and scattered just five singles en route to the win. Matthew Batten homered to lead off the third inning as Gwinnett (13-15) beat the Bulls (16-10) for the fifth time in seven games this season.

Duncan Davitt (L, 0-2) surrendered two runs and five hits in the third inning, but otherwise blanked the Stripers across his six innings. Davitt finished his outing retiring the final 10. Cole Sulser threw a scoreless seventh before Eric Orze yielded a two-out run in the eighth.

The Bulls managed seven singles in the game, went just 0-1 with runners in scoring position and were involved in two double plays.

How It Happened: After two scoreless frames to begin the game, Batten stroked a home run just clearing the left field wall for a 1-0 lead. With two outs and none on, Carlos Rodriguez singled, stole second and came home on an opposite-field single by Jonathan Ornelas. In the eighth, Orze walked Ornelas with two outs. Luke Waddell and Eddys Leonard strung together hits to bring home the third run.

Ensberg Tossed: After Bob Seymour was called out on a check-swing as the go-ahead run in the eighth inning by home plate umpire Steven Jaschinski, Morgan Ensberg raced out of the first base dugout to protect Seymour, who was asking for an appeal. Ensberg stepped between Seymour and Jaschinski and after a quick exchange, was ejected. The Bulls had not had anyone ejected all season.

Shutout Streak Ends: The Bulls were blanked for the first time since April 24th in Nashville, ending a streak of 77 consecutive games without being shut out.

What's Next: Taj Bradley is slated to make his 2025 Bulls debut on Wednesday night against Davis Daniel (5-7, 3.52) at 7:05 PM ET.







