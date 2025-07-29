Robertson Homers in Knights Lopsided Loss to the Red Wings
July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights entered Tuesday's game with a 2-7 record over their last nine games. However, the argument can certainly be made that Charlotte could have won all nine of those contests. The Knights were right there in every one of them. Unfortunately, Tuesday's series opener against the Rochester Red Wings was one of those games that went awry and Charlotte fell by a final score of 16-1.
Games like this happen to every team at some point or another during a 150-game season. Rochester made a handful of excellent defensive plays early, hit some timely Home Runs, and took the early momentum.
The Red Wings scored four runs in third and added four more in the fifth. The visitors padded their advantage with a three-spot in both the seventh and eighth innings, then capped their night with two more runs in the ninth.
Charlotte was held scoreless for the first eight frames but Will Robertson made sure a shutout was not going to be a part of the story. The reigning International League Player of the Week belted a two-out solo Home Run for the Knights.
Jacob Amaya increased his batting average to north of .300 with a two-hit performance while Korey Lee and Dru Baker each added a hit to the mix. Peyton Pallette and Kyle Tyler both churned out scoreless innings in a relief effort.
Game Two of the six-game series is slated for 7:04pm ET on Wednesday evening. The gates to Truist Field will open at 6:00pm ET.
