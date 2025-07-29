Four-Run Seventh Lifts Indians over I-Cubs in Series Opener

July 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - A four-run seventh inning propelled the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-3 comeback win over the Iowa Cubs in Tuesday night's series opener at Principal Park.

Down by a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, Cam Devanney worked a lead-off walk, Nick Yorke doubled and Jared Triolo followed with an RBI single to load the bases against Porter Hodge (L, 0-3). Following a pitching change, Ronny Simon jumped on the first pitch from Tom Cosgrove and ripped a go-ahead, two-run double to center field. Nick Solak capped the inning's scoring with an RBI single, giving the Indians (20-8, 62-40) a two-run advantage late in the contest.

The Indians and I-Cubs traded solo homers in the second frame off the bats of Devanney and Jonathon Long to knot the game at one apiece until the sixth inning when Moisés Ballesteros singled home Chase Strumpf. Iowa (12-16, 51-51) then loaded the bases on a double by Owen Caissie and a walk to Carlos Pérez before a throwing error by Devanney brought in a run, but the threat ended there.

Johan Oviedo, who had his rehab assignment transferred to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona today, tossed 5.0 innings, surrendering one run on two hits with five punchouts. Dauri Moreta (W, 3-0), Colin Holderman and Cam Sanders (S, 2) combined for 3.1 shutout innings in relief, fanning four batters without yielding a hit.

The Indians and I-Cubs will meet tomorrow at 1:08 PM for game two of the six-game set at Principal Park. RHP Bubba Chandler (5-3, 3.27) will toe the rubber for Indianapolis while Iowa has yet to name a starter.







International League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.