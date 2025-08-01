Billy Cook Propels Indians Past I-Cubs in Extra Innings

DES MOINES, Iowa - Billy Cook's 10th-inning single propelled the Indianapolis Indians to an 8-5 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at Principal Park. Indians' pitchers struck out 19 batters, their most in a game since 19 punchouts on July 30, 2017, vs. Pawtucket.

Ronny Simon opened the top of the 10th inning at second base as the automatic runnner, and the Indians (21-10, 63-42) loaded the bases after Ji Hwan Bae walked, and Nick Solak reached on an infield single. That set the stage for Cook who smashed a 107-mph single to center field to score Simon and Bae. The throw to the plate was well short and missed by multiple I-Cubs (14-17, 53-52). It rolled into the dugout and enabled Solak to score a third run.

The game was full of twists and turns, with Iowa striking first with three runs in the opening frame. The rally was highlighted by a single from Kevin Alcántara and a two-run double from Ben Cowles. Indy would move to within one run, tallying a pair in the fourth, but Iowa's lead held firm until the later stages of the game.

Tsung-Che Cheng tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and it was Cook who put the Indians in front in the seventh. With Bae aboard, Cook lined a double into the left field corner to advance Bae home. Cook would later score in the inning on an infield hit by Nick Yorke.

The I-Cubs would force extras with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the eighth. After a leadoff walk to Cowles, James Triantos belted a two-run home run to left-center field to knot the game up at five.

Cook's big hits were just two of his three knocks on the night. He finished just a homer shy of the cycle and drove home four of the Indians' eight runs. Solak reached base twice and extended his on-base streak to 35 games, the longest by an Indian since Chris Richard's 46-game run from May 13-July 6, 2006.

Cam Sanders (W, 2-1) earned the win for Indy, covering the ninth and 10th innings, recording all six outs via strikeout in the team's 19-punchout affair.

Nate Pearson (L, 3-2) entered the game in the 10th and surrendered the winning runs.

The six-game series is now even at two games apiece. Iowa and Indy will square off on Saturday night at Principal Park in the penultimate game of the series, and first pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. Both teams are yet to name a starting pitcher.







