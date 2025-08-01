Carlos Rodriguez Walk-Off Homer Completes Stripers' Doubleheader Sweep over Durham

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (15-16) earned a pair of one-run victories over the Durham Bulls (17-12) during a doubleheader sweep on Friday night at Coolray Field, winning 3-2 and 5-4. Carlos Rodriguez provided the biggest swing of the night with a walk-off two-run home run in the nightcap. With its first sweep of a doubleheader this season (now 4-6 overall), Gwinnett took a 3-1 series lead.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Gwinnett broke the ice in the second inning with an RBI single from Matthew Batten. The lead was doubled to 2-0 the third on an RBI single off the bat of Nacho Alvarez Jr. Luke Waddell made it 3-0 in the fifth with his first triple of the season. Durham cut it to 3-1 in the sixth on an RBI single from International League RBI leader Bob Seymour, then got within one run in the seventh on a solo homer by Carson Williams (18). Stripers pitcher Blake Burkhalter (S, 1) halted the Bulls from there to finish the 3-2 victory.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Durham got going early with three runs in the first inning off Stripers' starting pitcher JR Ritchie. The Stripers scored a pair in the second inning on an RBI groundout from Cade Bunnell followed by a run-scoring single from Waddell. Durham got a run back in the fifth on an RBI single from Tanner Murray to increase its lead to 4-2. Gwinnett put on its rally caps in the seventh. Alvarez Jr. beat out a potential game-ending double play for an RBI fielder's choice to make it 4-3, and Rodriguez followed on the very next pitch with a two-run walk-off homer (5) off former Striper Kodi Whitley (L, 0-2).

Key Contributors: Rodriguez had the walk-off homer in the nightcap, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Waddell combined for three hits and two RBIs across both games. Stripers' starting pitcher Nathan Wiles tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in game one. Jackson Stephens (W, 4-0) and Hunter Stratton (W, 1-2) each earned wins in relief.

Noteworthy: Rodriguez recorded the 20th walk-off homer in Gwinnett history, first since Ryan Casteel on July 12, 2024 vs. Jacksonville. Burkhalter recorded his first professional save in game one.

Next Game (Saturday, August 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Didier Fuentes (1-1, 4.96 ERA) gets the ball for Gwinnett against Durham RHP Logan Workman (6-3, 4.08 ERA). For the second straight year, Coolray Field welcomes Prehistoric Nation for Dinosaur Night, turning back the clock to the Jurassic Period. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network & Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







