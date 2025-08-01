Omaha Powers Past Louisville with 7-3 Win
August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Louisville Bats 7-3 on Friday night, using the power of three home runs to take a third win of the series.
Right-hander Ethan Bosacker started Friday night's game for Omaha and the Bats took a 1-0 lead in the 1st with an RBI double, the only run the starter allowed over 3.0 innings.
Bosacker followed with scoreless 2nd and 3rd innings, with Omaha taking the lead for good in the 2nd.Harold Castro singled, then Tyler Gentry connected on his second home run in as many games, a 2-run homer that scored Castro and gave Omaha a 2-1 advantage.
After Bosacker threw 1-2-3 3rd inning, Ben Sears followed with a scoreless 4th, his first of 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. In the bottom of the 4th, Harold Castro led off with a solo home run, extending Omaha's lead to 3-1.
Sears worked a scoreless 5th, then 1-2-3 6th and Omaha furthered its advantage to 5-1 in the bottom of the inning. Carter Jensen led off with a double and Castro singled. Peyton Wilson added an RBI single to score Jensen and advance Castro to second. A Bats throwing error on a groundout from Isan Díaz scored Castro.
Brandon Johnson relieved Sears in the 7th, throwing the third 1-2-3 inning of the game. Rudy Martin led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run, his first of the year with Omaha, then Dairon Blanco walked, stole second, advanced to third on a balk, and scored on a wild pitch to put the score at 7-1, further in favor of the Storm Chasers.
In the top of the 8th, after Johnson retired a 10th straight Louisville batter, a Bats 2-run home run shrunk the deficit to 7-3.
Stephen Nogosek followed Johnson for a scoreless 9th inning, securing the 7-3 Omaha win.
Omaha returns to action on Saturday against the Louisville Bats, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Chandler Champlain is scheduled to start on the mound.
