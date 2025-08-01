Sounds' Bats Stay Quiet, Swept in Doubleheader by RailRiders

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Nashville Sounds were held to five hits over 14 innings and swept by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Friday night's doubleheader at PNC Field. Nashville was shut out 2-0 in game one and fell 8-3 in game two. Chad Patrick allowed two runs over 5-plus innings in his game one start, while Daz Cameron extended his team-high on-base streak to 14 games.

In game one, the Sounds offense recorded two hits in a 2-0 shutout loss. It was the second straight shutout loss for Nashville after losing Wednesday night 1-0. Chad Patrick tossed a near quality start, letting up two runs (1 ER) with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Cameron and Oliver Dunn collected the lone hits for Nashville, each notching a single off Erick Leal who set a career-high with 10 strikeouts and tossed the first complete game shutout over Nashville since Gwinnett's Kyle Wright in September of 2021.

In game two, Nashville began the scoring in the top of the first off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Allan Winans. Drew Avans singled, stole second, and moved up to third on a throwing error. A wild pitch from Winans allowed Avans to score and give Nashville a 1-0 lead, and their first run since Tuesday. The RailRiders responded with six runs in the first two innings against Sounds starter Tobias Myers.

The Sounds bounced back in the top of the fourth against Winans. Raynel Delgado singled, while Nick Kahle and Freddy Zamora worked walks to load the bases. Tyler Black drew a walk to score Delgado from third and cut the deficit to five runs.

In the top of the fifth, Nashville scored again off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Bailey Dees. Dunn was hit by a pitch, stole second, and reached third on one of four RailRiders errors for the for the game. Delgado scored Dunn on a productive groundout to make it 7-3.

The RailRiders scratched across their eighth and final run of the night in the bottom of the fifth to make it 8-3. Garrett Stallings worked 3.2 IP in relief of Myers while Justin Yeager worked his fifth game without allowing an earned run to start his Triple-A tenure with the Sounds.

Right-hander Logan Henderson (10-4, 3.59) takes the ball for Nashville on Saturday to try and end a three-game losing streak. First pitch from PNC Field is set for 5:05 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

PATTY CAKE: Right-hander Chad Patrick has arguably been the Sounds best rotation piece since joining the club on July 11. Patrick was one out away from throwing a quality start against the RailRiders on Friday, letting up six hits, two runs (1 ER), and striking out two over 5.2 frames. All four of Patrick's starts with Nashville have been 5+ IP, including a quality start on July 11 against the Durham Bulls. The last time Patrick collected four or more starts of at least 5.0 innings in a row for Nashville was from 7/3/24-8/14/24. When he did it last year, Patrick allowed 10 earned runs over six starts (32.2 frames), good for a 2.76 ERA and went on to be named International League Pitcher of the Year.

SUMMERTIME SADNESS: The Sounds offense has struggled over their last three games against the red-hot RailRiders, combining for just two runs over the last 23 innings. This includes back-to-back shutouts after also being blanked in consecutive games last week against Charlotte. Before the back-to-back shutouts to the Knights, the Sounds offense was shutout in back-to-back games July 31 & August 1, 2021, in Columbus. So, after going nearly four years since consecutive shutout losses, the Sounds have now had it happen twice in a seven-game span. Hitting with runners in scoring position has been one of the biggest issues for the Sounds. During this three-game stretch, Nashville is a combined 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Without a at-bat with a runner in scoring position in game one, it marked just the third time this season the Sounds have failed to get a runner into scoring position.

TOP DUNN: Despite a quiet night offensively, Oliver Dunn was and continues to be a positive in the Nashville lineup. On Friday, the infielder went a combined 1-for-4 with a walk, notching one of the only two hits the Sounds earned in game one of the doubleheader. Dunn reached base in both games to extend his on-base streak to six games, which ranks third on the team behind Daz Cameron (14) and Nick Kahle (7). Over this stretch, Dunn is 4-for-15 with four walks, including two already in the series against the RailRiders. Dunn's last on-base streak of six games or more was earlier this month when he had an eight-game on-base streak from 7/6-7/19.







