Reinforcements Step Up, But Saints Still Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Mud Hens

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - A total of eight new players joined the St. Paul Saints over the last 24-hours. Three of those new faces made an immediate impact on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Saints lost for the fourth straight time to the Toledo Mud Hens, 3-2.

Walks hurt the Saints in the second inning as John Stankiewicz walked the leadoff man Ryan Kreidler and with one out walked Gage Workman. Stankiewicz gave way to Cory Lewis who gave up an RBI double to Andrew Navigato putting the Mud Hens up 1-0. An RBI single to left by Brian Serven and a sacrifice fly from Akil Badoo gave the Mud Hens a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Saints got on the board as Aaron Sabato led off with a single to center. With two outs Will Holland was hit by a pitch. Luke Keaschall then reached on an infield single to third and Jace Jung's throw to first went wide and passed first baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy allowing Sabato to score cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Gabriel Yanez, called up from High-A Cedar Rapids, kept the Saints in the game from the sixth inning on. After Stankiewicz and Cory Lewis walked 10 over five innings, Yanez restored order. The left-hander retired the first six hitters before giving up a leadoff single in the eighth, but that runner was cut down at second trying to stretch the single into a double. Yanez finished off his night striking out the last two men he faced. He went 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out five. The Saints got to within a run in the eighth as Holland led off the inning by being hit by a pitch for the second time. Keaschall followed with a walk to put runners at first and second. With one out they pulled off a double steal. Kyler Fedko then collected his first Triple-A hit, an infield single up the middle that scored Holland to pull the Saints to 3-2.

With one out in the ninth Aaron Sabato lined a single into left, but he would get no further as Anthony Prato and Patrick Winkel struck out to end the game.

Fedko wasn't the only one to collect his first Triple-A hit as Gabby Gonzalez singled to right in the fourth for his first Triple-A hit. Both guys went 1-4 with Fedko collecting an RBI.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT) at Fifth Third Field. The Saints send RHP Trent Baker (2-1, 6.94) to the mound against RHP Keider Montero (2-3, 5.87). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







