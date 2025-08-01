Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 13-2 win on Friday night at Harbor Park.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-4) allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out nine in 6.2 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher did not allow a run in his first six innings of work. Friday marked the first time Mathews did not walk multiple batters in a start since June 6 against Indianapolis.

First baseman Matt Lloyd drove in five runs in the victory. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double. Center fielder Nathan Church also smacked three hits and drove in a run. Designated hitter JJ Wetherholt and catcher Jimmy Crooks reached safely three times with a single and two walks each.

With the victory, Memphis took the first four games in the series and claimed its third consecutive series win since the All-Star Break. The Redbirds can sweep a six-game series for the first time this season with two wins on the weekend.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.