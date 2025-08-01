Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides
August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 13-2 win on Friday night at Harbor Park.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (3-4) allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out nine in 6.2 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher did not allow a run in his first six innings of work. Friday marked the first time Mathews did not walk multiple batters in a start since June 6 against Indianapolis.
First baseman Matt Lloyd drove in five runs in the victory. The left-handed hitter went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double. Center fielder Nathan Church also smacked three hits and drove in a run. Designated hitter JJ Wetherholt and catcher Jimmy Crooks reached safely three times with a single and two walks each.
With the victory, Memphis took the first four games in the series and claimed its third consecutive series win since the All-Star Break. The Redbirds can sweep a six-game series for the first time this season with two wins on the weekend.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 5 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Indy Strikes Out Iowa For Season-High 19 Times In 8-5 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Lose in Walk-off Fashion, Knights Even Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds' Bats Stay Quiet, Swept in Doubleheader by RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Bats' Offense Falters in 7-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Nashville - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Carlos Rodriguez Walk-Off Homer Completes Stripers' Doubleheader Sweep over Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Sweep Twinbill over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Secures Series Victory against Clippers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Reinforcements Step Up, But Saints Still Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Toledo Wins Fourth Straight Game against St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Wins Again with 5-3 Victory over Buffalo on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Late Comeback Comes up Short against Syracuse 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Close Game Gets Away From Norfolk Late - Norfolk Tides
- Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Corey Julks Called up to the White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- "Holy Cow It's One Step Away": Pitching Duo Connelly Early and David Sandlin Called up to Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- Outfielders Fedko and Gonzalez,, Left-Handed Pitcher MacLeod Called up from Double-A Wichita, Left-Handed Pitcher Yanez from Cedar Rapids in Slew of Saints Roster Moves - St. Paul Saints
- Post-Game Drone Light Show Set for August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 1 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Host Jumbo Shrimp to Begin August - Nashville Sounds
- Wilson Silences Red Wings in Knights Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Thursday WooSox Game Postponed Due to Forecast of Steady and Heavy Rain - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Score Seven Unanswered, Hold on to Beat Wings - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides
- St. Louis Assigns DeSoto Central Star Acquired in Deadline Trade to Memphis
- Koperniak Crushes Two Home Runs in Win at Norfolk
- Each Redbirds Hitter Reaches Safely in Victory over Tides
- Wetherholt Drives Home Three, Drills Third Lead-Off Homer to Beat Tides