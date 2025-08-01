Jacksonville Secures Series Victory against Clippers
August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp posted an excellent offensive performance highlighted by 15 hits, beating the Columbus Clippers 9-1 Friday night in front of 5,860 fans at VyStar Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp (64-41, 17-13) scored first in the second inning. Joe Mack led off with a double and scored on Jacob Berry's double. Dalvy Rosario and Harrison Spohn walked to load the bases and Berry scored on a third walk by Maximo Acosta to take a two-run lead.
The Clippers (45-56, 11-18) responded in the third with a leadoff homer by George Valera (1).
With a 2-1 lead, Jacksonville took a four-run advantage in the fourth. Andrew Pintar led off with a walk and scored on a two-run blast by Matt Mervis (13). Mack (10) followed two batters later with a bomb of his own, increasing the lead to 5-1.
The Shrimp extended their lead to 6-1 in the sixth. Acosta led off with a single and scored on an RBI single by Mervis.
Jacksonville added another run in the seventh. Rob Brantly led off the seventh with a single and was plated on a double by Bennet Hostetler to score the Jumbo Shrimp's seventh run.
The Shrimp added a couple of insurance runs in the eight. A pair of singles from Deyvison De Los Santos and Mack put runners on first and second. Brantly doubled plating both runners making it a 9-1 advantage for Jacksonville.
Robby Snelling dazzled for the Jumbo Shrimp, tossing six innings of just one-run ball. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven without issuing a walk.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Back to School Night! The first 2,000 people through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will receive a Jumbo Shrimp clear backpack presented by Wolfson's Children's.
Jacksonville and Columbus continue the series with Saturday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Adam Mazur (6-5, 4.13 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Parker Messick (4-4, 3.47 ERA) will counter for the Clippers. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
