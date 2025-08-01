Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 1 at Charlotte

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (13-17, 40-62) vs. Charlotte Knights (14-15, 50-54)

Friday - 7:04 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

TBA vs. RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-1, 5.63)

THEY MAY HAVE WON THE BATTLE...: In a game delayed by over an hour due to inclement weather, the Rochester Red Wings came up just short of a spectacular ninth inning rally, falling to the Charlotte Knights 7-5...the Red Wings loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth, but were unable to complete the rally...SS JACKSON CLUFF homered and tripled, bringing in three runs to keep Rochester in the game, and five Red Wings picked up multi-hit games in the loss...the Wings will look to bounce back in game four of the series as they face off against Knights RHP Jesse Scholtens.

TAKING FLIGHT: The Red Wings have homered in each of their last 12 games dating back to 7/18 at Lehigh Valley, the longest active, and third-longest total streak by any team in the International League this season, and the longest by a Red Wings team since they homered in 17-straight in 2019 (7/23-8/9)...Rochester has hit 29 homers since 7/18, leading all of professional baseball (Including MLB) in homers over that stretch...

During the streak, OF NICK SCHNELL and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY each have hit six homers, putting them in a three-way tie with Spencer Jones (SWB) for most in the IL over that stretch.

JACK ATTACK: SS JACKSON CLUFF homered and tripled as part of a 2-for-5 game on Thursday night, while notching a trio of RBI in the loss...with his homer in the sixth inning, the BYU product is now hitting .348 (8-for-23) in the sixth frame while logging a .464 OBP with three RBI...

Thursday night's game marked the fourth time that Cluff hit a homer and a triple in a single game in his Minor League career, the most recent being 6/30/2024 vs. IND.

GIVE 'EM SCHNELL: RF NICK SCHNELL logged a multi-hit day, going 2-for-5 with a double, a single, a stolen base, and a run scored...the Indianapolis-born slugger concluded his stellar month of July batting .385 (37-for-96) with 11 homers, 25 RBI, nine stolen bases, and a 1.319 OPS...over the course of the month, he led all International League hitters in total bases (82), extra-base hits (21), runs scored (26), and hits (37), and is tied for first in home runs...the former Tampa Bay Rays first-round pick also ranks second in RBI (25, behind INF YOHANDY MORALES), SLG (.854) and OPS (1.303)...

Schnell has recorded an extra-base hit in each of his last four games, his longest XBH streak of the season.

THE GREAT BAKES: LF DARREN BAKER went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles, and swiped his 22nd base of the season, stealing second in the top of the fifth...the California native currently ranks second among all active Red Wings this season, and ranks third in Red Wings franchise history in stolen bases with 79 in his career in Rochester (five behind Damon Buford, 84)...Baker has hit safely in his last six games, his longest hitting streak of the season, and longest since he hit safely in 17 straight games from 8/7-/28 in 2024...

Baker currently leads all Red Wings in the Nationals era (since 2021) in games played (293), hits (305), walks (115), and stolen bases (79), is tied for third in RBI (112), and ranks third in triples (8).

YO KNOW WHAT'S FUNNIER THAN 22...: 3B YOHANDY MORALES drew a walk in the top of the fifth inning, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 23 straight games...over the course of this streak (since 7/1) the University of Miami product is slashing .292/.360/.510, with six homers, and three doubles, and 26 RBI...

His 22-game on-base streak is the longest by a Red Wing since 2025 National League All-Star James Wood reached in 34-straight from 4/20-6/25 a season ago.

KNOW WHEN TO HOLD(EN) 'EM: RHP HOLDEN POWELL tossed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief work, striking out three hitters while surrendering just one hit...this season on Thursdays, the California native boasts a 1.13 ERA (1 ER/8.0 IP), while striking out 13 opposing hitters, and holding an opponent's batting average of .120 through seven appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

PINCK YOUR POISON: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY logged a multi-hit game in the loss, tacking on a double and an RBI single...since July 15, the Alabama Crimson Tide product is tied for the league lead in both RBI (14) and home runs (6)... Pinckney is also tied for second place in extra-base hits (9) and ranks third in total bases (34), just one shy of second place (Spencer Jones, 35)...

The former fourth-round pick's first hit of the day came on an 0-1 count...when his at-bats end on 0-1 counts this season, Pinckney is hitting .474 (9-for-19) with eight RBI and an OPS of 1.184.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2019: On this day in 2019, the Red Wings beat the Scranton/WB RailRiders 5-3 on a sunny Thursday afternoon in Downtown Rochester...On a day when five different Red Wings logged multi-hit days, RF ALEJANDRO DE AZA crushed a pair of homers, leading the Wings to victory over the New York Yankees' top affiliate...CF JAKE CAVE hit a solo shot in the seventh inning, giving Rochester a much-needed insurance run, and the Red Wings took home the win.







International League Stories from August 1, 2025

