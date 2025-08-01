SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 1, 2025

Nashville Sounds (16-13, 60-42) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-6, 60-40)

August 1, 2025 | Games 101 & 102 | Home Games 52 & 53 | PNC Field | First Pitch 5:05 P.M.

Game One: RH Chad Patrick (0-1, 3.38) vs. RH Erick Leal (6-7, 5.50)

Game Two: RH Tobias Myers (2-4, 2.93) vs. RH Allan Winans (9-0, 1.19)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 31, 2025) - Thursday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Nashville Sounds, set for 6:35 P.M. at PNC Field, has been postponed due to impending inclement weather. The RailRiders and Sounds will play a single-admission doubleheader Friday.

On Wednesday, the RailRiders blanked the Sounds 1-0 at PNC Field for their ninth shutout of the year.

The RailRiders scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Jeimer Candelario reached on a force out and advanced to third on a Jose Rojas single. Nicky Lopez plated Candelario on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 edge.

Brendan Beck (3-1) threw 78 pitches, 49 for strikes, over 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits. Carlos Rodriguez pitched 3.2 scoreless frames in the start for Nashville, allowing two hits and walking four. Josh Maciejewski (2-2) pitched 2.0 frames, surrendering four hits and one run in the loss. Jayvien Sandridge relieved Beck in the seventh, facing the minimum, including an inning-ending strikeout of Ernesto Martinez Jr. #19 Prospect Eric Reyzelman worked a clean eighth, striking out a pair to hold the lead. Joel Kuhnel closed the door in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

The victory was the first 1-0 win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since May 15, 2024 at Worcester. It was the first 1-0 win at PNC Field since April 17, 2022 vs. Norfolk.

TWINBILL TONIGHT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Nashville will play a doubleheader tonight. The RailRiders and Sounds met for a twinbill on May 21 and SWB has not played a doubleheader since. The RailRiders have played six twinbills this season, sweeping two, splitting three and were swept in Nashville in May.

DEADLINE DAY- Three RailRiders were traded yesterday, while two more are off the roster as play commences today. On Thursday, the Yankees traded catcher Rafael Flores to the Pirates in the David Bednar deal, outfielder Everson Pereira to Tampa Bay in the Jose Caballero acquisition and catcher Jesús Rodríguez to San Francisco in the Camilo Doval swap. Additionally, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz was Designated for Assignment to create a 40-man roster spot for Jake Bird, who was acquired from the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees also released infielder Nicky Lopez from his Minor League contract.

100 DOWN!- The RailRiders are 60-40 after 100 games played this season with a .267 batting average and a 4.28 ERA. Last season's 89-win team was 56-44 at the 100-game mark for skipper Shelley Duncan with a .263 average and a 4.95 staff ERA. Al Pedrique's 91-win Triple-A National Championship club of 2016 was 62-38 after 100 games. Marc Bombard's 2002 club was 64-36 at this point en route to a 91-win campaign.

LONG TIME NO SEE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Nashville this week; the first series between the clubs in NEPA since 1991. The Red Barons and Sounds met 15 times during the Triple-A Alliance era, with Nashville leading the all-time set 8-7 entering 2025.

SECOND SEASON ACE- Erick Leal starts game one tonight. He is 5-0 in the second half with a 2.65 ERA over 34 innings of work in six starts. The right-hander has 30 strikeouts over 11 walks since the half began. In the first half, Leal was 1-7 with a 7.35 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 24 walks over 52.2 innings of work.

PERFECTION EXEMPLIFIED- Allan Winans takes the ball in game two. The 29-year-old has been stellar for the RailRiders this season. He did not give up an earned run over his first 24.2 innings of the season with the RailRiders. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 13-0 in games that Winans has appeared in this year, five games of which have been RailRiders' shutout wins.

ESCARRA OPTIONED- J.C. Escarra was optioned to the RailRiders prior to the Yankees game on Wednesday when the recently acquired Austin Slater was added to the big league roster. Escarra hit .205 over 39 games for New York this season. The catcher was named as James P. Dawson award-winner as the best rookie in Yankees Spring Training and made his first MLB Opening Day roster. Escarra has yet to report.

NEW FACE- Omar Martínez was promoted from Somerset on Friday. The catcher has appeared in 81 games this season between time with Hudson Valley and the Patriots. Martinez has a combined average of .226 between the two levels with 11 home runs and 46 runs batted in. He was initially signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and resigned with New York this past off-season.

MID-SEASON SURGE- The RailRiders hit 38 home runs over 22 games in July, a season-high tally in any month despite playing fewer games. The club played 25 games in the first three full months this year, hitting 22 in April, 31 in May and 29 in June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's July home run tally was tied for second most last month across all of Minor League Baseball.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Tampa Bay 7-4 on Thursday. Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice both homered to back Marcus Stroman in the win...Like the RailRiders, Somerset and Hudson Valley were also postponed and play two tonight... Tampa was off and starts a three-game set at Lakeland this evening.







