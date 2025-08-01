Syracuse Wins Again with 5-3 Victory over Buffalo on Friday Night

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Justin Hagenman

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets pitcher Justin Hagenman(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets continued their hot stretch of baseball with a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night at Sahlen Field. The Mets have now won ten of their last 11 games and are in second place in the International League second half standings.

Syracuse (55-51, 24-7) got on the board in the top of the first inning. With two outs and nobody on base, Jared Young launched an opposite-field home run over the wall in left-center field for a 1-0 lead.

The Mets extended their edge in the second. Joey Meneses singled, Hayden Senger walked, and Luis De Los Santos walked to load the bases. David Villar then grounded into a double play but Meneses scored on the play for a 2-0 advantage.

Syracuse added to its lead in the third. Yonny Hernandez doubled, moved to third base on a José Azocar fly out to right field, and Hernandez scored on a Luke Ritter single to make it a 3-0 game.

Buffalo (40-62, 10-19) stormed back in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Josh River was hit by a pitch, Jonatan Clase singled, and Michael Stefanic singled to load the bases. Alejandro Kirk followed with a two-run single, slashing the Syracuse lead to one, 3-2. Buddy Kennedy then hit a sacrifice fly out to right field that brought home Stefanic from third base, knotting the game, 3-3.

The Mets responded right back in the seventh. Hayden Senger led off with home run over the left-field fence to give Syracuse back the lead, 4-3.

Syracuse added an insurance run in the eighth when Luke Ritter smashed a ball over the center-field wall for a homer that went 446 feet for a 5-3 Mets advantage.

The Mets pitching staff was magnificent once again. Justin Hagenman started and pitched four scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Dom Hamel pitched a scoreless fifth inning but allowed the three runs in the sixth. Then, Colin Poche pitched a scoreless seventh inning, Dylan Ross threw a 1-2-3 eighth, and Alex Carrillo earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

Syracuse and Buffalo continue the six-game series with the fifth game on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.