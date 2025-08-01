Wilson Silences Red Wings in Knights Victory

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights found their way back into the win column on Thursday night with a 7-5 triumph over the Rochester Red Wings. Charlotte scored three runs in the fourth inning and added four more in the fifth. Those two big frames provided enough cushion for the Knights to earn a victory.

Bryse Wilson came out strong and dealt for five innings. The Knights right-hander limited the Red Wings high-powered offense to one run on five scattered hits. Wilson struck out three, picked up the win, and lowered his season ERA to 2.96.

Offensively, Charlotte notched their first run of the contest when Jacob Gonzalez lined a single into centerfield that plated Tim Elko. A few batters later, Vinny Capra drove in two more runs with a single to left; one of three hits in the game for Capra.

Elko extended the Knights advantage in his next at-bat. Tim connected with a 3-2 pitch and launched his 18th Home Run of the season; a two-run moonshot over the left field wall. Blake Sabol continued the barrage with an RBI double to deep left field and Jacob Amaya capped the big inning with a pinch hit RBI single.

Caleb Freeman, Peyton Pallette, and Cam Booser finished out the ballgame from the mound. Booser worked the ninth and picked up his second save of the campaign.

The Knights will attempt to even up the series with the Red Wings on Friday night from Truist Field. Game time is slated for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.