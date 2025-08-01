Post-Game Drone Light Show Set for August 16

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are excited to announce the addition of a post-game drone light show after their Saturday, August 16, game against the Indianapolis Indians.

"We are thrilled to add this one-of-a-kind experience to the promotional schedule," stated Katie Beekman, the RailRiders General Manager. "It will be the first-ever drone light show at PNC Field and we can't wait to see the reaction of our great fans. This is such a unique event that fans definitely won't want to miss."

The show will be coordinated and performed by Sky Elements, a nationally-renowned drone fleet. Sky Elements appeared on America's Got Talent and performs over 750 shows each year.

The RailRiders host the Pittsburgh Pirates' top affiliate on August 16, which is also Harry Potter Night at PNC Field. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with custom RailRiders Platform 9 3/4 socks given out to the first 1,500 fans. First pitch is slated for 6:05 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre players will wear custom jerseys inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. After the game concludes, this 150-drone performance will begin.

