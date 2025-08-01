Sounds Host Jumbo Shrimp to Begin August

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds begin the first of three homestands in August on Tuesday, August 5 when the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp visit First Horizon Park. The six-game series against the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate, and first-half International League champions, is highlighted by Star Wars Night on Saturday, August 9, and plenty of promotions, specialty jerseys, and all the fun Hit City has to offer.

Tuesday means it's another chance for all the four-legged fans to take in the start of the series for Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday. The start of the series will also be Stampede Night at the ballpark with in-park activations and appearances by members of the Professional Bull Riders team series roster ahead of Stampede Days at Bridgestone Arena later in August. The second round of the Butch McCord Elite Giants Shirsey Giveaway will be the first of two gate giveaways for the week, and the team will take the field in their Elite Giants jersey for the final time in 2025 on Wednesday, August 6. Grab your lederhosen and a stein and join the Sounds for Aug-Tober Fest on Thursday, August 7. The team will take the field in the Nashville Brewskis alternate uniforms for the occasion and Throwback Thursday drink specials will be available in the concession stands. The start of the weekend at First Horizon Park will feature Stand Up to Cancer Night in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and one-of-a-kind jerseys designed by LLS patients. It's also Friday Night Fireworks at First Horizon Park as the Nashville skyline lights up with an incredible fireworks display to get the weekend started. At a baseball field not so far, far away, the Nashville Sounds will take on the evil Shrimpire for Star Wars Night on August 9. Through this exclusive bundle, fans can receive a game ticket and a collectable hat that is sure to be the talk of the galaxy. The series wraps up on Sunday, August 10 with another Sunday Family Funday and Youth Sports Sunday presented by Delta Dental. As always, Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon takes place after the final out is recorded.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, August 5 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human.

Stampede Night - Join the Nashville Sounds for Stampede Night at the Ballpark August 5. Members of Nashville's Professional Bull Riders Team Series team will be at the ballpark with special in-stadium activations and activities ahead of Stampede Days at Bridgestone Arena August 15-17.

Wednesday, August 6 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Butch McCord Elite Giants Shirsey Giveaway presented by Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers (first 1,000 fans)

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets are now available on Ticketmaster. Fans will still show their Kroger app at the ticket office to receive the voucher for hot dogs and sodas or to purchase this excellent deal.

Thursday, August 7 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Aug-Tober Fest - Bring your lederhosen and steins, the Sounds will supply the beer and brats (and hot dogs) for Aug-Tober fest at First Horizon Park on Thursday, August 7. Join us for some exciting baseball, Bavarian-style fun, and in-stadium activities and entertainment the whole family is sure to enjoy. Beer. Baseball. Brats. Prost to a winning combo.

Nashville Brewskis - The team will take the field wearing their Nashville Brewskis uniforms. The powder blue alternates are an ode to the iconic jerseys the Milwaukee Brewers wore from 1970-1984 and reintroduced the color way with their 'Brew Crew' city connect jerseys.

Pregame Performance by Musik Meisters underneath the iconic Guitar scoreboard from 5:30 - 5:50 pm.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - Fans can enjoy discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products from the concession stands.

Friday, August 8 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

Stand Up to Cancer Night in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Join the Nashville Sounds and support those in the Nashville community affected by cancer. The Sounds will take the field wearing one-of-a-kind jerseys designed by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society patients. A smash car will be on the concourse with proceeds going towards the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Music City Mashup - This multi-sport offer is the perfect way to support two of your favorite Nashville teams. Through this bundle, you'll first watch the Sounds take on the Jumbo Shrimp on August 8 at First Horizon Park. Then, when football season rolls around, head over to Nissan Stadium to watch the Titans take on the New England Patriots on October 19. Plus, each ticket purchased through the link will be donated to help Nashville Humane Association, a non-profit Nashville that has dedicated their efforts to aiding sick, homeless, and at-risk shelter pets in Nashville, and throughout Middle Tennessee.

Saturday, August 9 vs. Jacksonville - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Guitar Bank Giveaway presented by First Horizon (First 1,000 fans)

Star Wars Night - Join the Nashville Sounds as they take on the evil Shrimpire of Jacksonville on Saturday, August 9 at First Horizon Park. Through this exclusive offer fans will receive a one-of-a-kind hat that truly brings balance to the Force. With a design that features the epic clash between the light side and the dark side, alongside the iconic double sunset merged with the Nashville skyline, it's a collectable that any Star Wars fan will treasure.

Pregame Parade with Star Wars characters and Best Buddies

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live entertainment under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 to 5:45 pm.

Sunday, August 10 vs. Jacksonville - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Pregame player autographs on the concourse beginning at 5:00 p.m. when gates open.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Round the Bases for kids presented by First Horizon. Win or lose, Kids are invited to round the bases postgame after the final out of the series.

Youth Sports Sunday presented by Delta Dental with a pre-game parade around the field







International League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.