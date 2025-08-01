Outfielders Fedko and Gonzalez,, Left-Handed Pitcher MacLeod Called up from Double-A Wichita, Left-Handed Pitcher Yanez from Cedar Rapids in Slew of Saints Roster Moves

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - With the Twins' deadline moves comes new opportunity up and down the minor league ladder. In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints have announced the call ups of outfielders Kyler Fedko and Gabriel Gonzalez, left-handed pitcher Christian MacLeod from Double-A Wichita and left-handed pitcher Gabriel Yanez from High-A Cedar Rapids among several moves made to the Triple-A roster on Friday. The pair of standout bats for the Wind Surge are set to make their Triple-A debuts.

Fedko, 25, joins the Saints having already blasted 20 homers in a Wind Surge uniform. The Pennsylvania native leads the Twins system in round-trippers and tops the Texas League leaderboard in homers, RBI (58), slugging percentage (.494) and walks (58) while batting .253 with an OPS of .868 that ranks second among qualified hitters at the time of his promotion. Fedko's 62 runs scored and 58 bases on balls also lead the Minnesota farm system through the first four months of the season. He has also swiped 26 bases, becoming the first Wind Surge player with a 20-20 season. A product out of the University of Connecticut, Fedko will join two of his former Huskie teammates in Anthony Prato and Patrick Winkel on the Saints roster.

Gonzalez, 21, is currently rated as the Twins No. 9 prospect by MLB.com and No. 18 by Baseball America. The Venezuela native's call-up to St. Paul marks his second promotion of the year after beginning the season with High-A Cedar Rapids. Between two previous stops, Gonzalez is slashing .334/.409/.517 (.926 OPS) with nine home runs and 31 doubles in 89 games. Four months into the season, the former Mariners farmhand leads the Twins system in batting average, doubles, and total hits (117). He's enjoyed three hitting streaks of nine games or more, including a season-high 13-game run from July 4-22 when he hit .415 (22-53). Since transferring to Double-A Wichita, he's hitting a blistering .344 (73-212), which ranks second highest in MiLB among hitters with at least 200 at-bats over that stretch. A pure hitter through and through, Gonzalez's miniscule 12.9% K-rate is the lowest among qualified Twins minor leaguers this year.

In a litany of corresponding moves, left-hander Christian Macleod was transferred from Wichita after having already made a spot start with the Saints earlier this year. MacLeod's last appearance with the Saints came on May 17 at Iowa, where he allowed just an unearned run in 3.2 frames in which he struck out five and pitched around four walks. The former Mississippi State Bulldog has pitched to the tune of a 2.63 ERA (14 ER, 48.0 IP) with 19 walks (9 BB%) against 45 (22 K%) strikeouts in 13 starts with the Wind Surge so far this year. Lefty Gabriel Yanez, who also pitched in one previous game with St. Paul this season, was transferred from High-A Cedar Rapids to reinforce the bullpen. Yanez, a 26-year-old veteran from Venezuela, came up in a spot appearance back on April 11 and although he allowed four runs in 2.0 innings, he struck out three and gave St. Paul's bullpen six much-needed outs when they were depleted. He was sent back to Iowa the same day. Yanez owns a 5.35 ERA (21 ER, 35.1 IP) and a 35:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 25 relief outings with the Kernels so far this season.

Right-hander Taj Bradley, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade for Griffin Jax on Thursday, was also assigned to the Saints roster after RHP Mick Abel, OF James Outman, and LHP Kendry Rojas were added to the Saints roster on Thursday. Abel, rated as the No. 92 prospect in baseball by the MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to make his debut as the Saints starter on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. Rojas was the Blue Jays' No. 5 prospect at the time of the trade.

Position players Ryan Fitzgerald, Edouard Julien, and Austin Martin were all recalled by the Twins while right-handers Travis Adams and Pierson Ohl also return to spots on the major league roster. Righties Erasmo Ramirez and José Ureña had their contracts selected by the Twins for the first time this season.

The Saints roster now stands at 28, the league maximum, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.







