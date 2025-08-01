Indy Strikes Out Iowa For Season-High 19 Times In 8-5 Loss
August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped game three to the Indianapolis Indians with an 8-5 loss in extras as Iowa's offense struck out a season-high 19 times in today's match.
The I-Cubs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead as Kevin Alcántara ripped an RBI-single into left field and scored Owen Caissie for the first run. Then, Ben Cowles hit his 25th double of the year and plated two more runs for the three-run lead.
Indy added five unanswered runs for the next five innings off of three hits and a couple of sacrifice RBIs for a 5-3 lead in favor of Indy.
But in the bottom of the eighth inning, Iowa answered right back with a two-run bomb from James Triantos, his fourth homer of the year, and tied the game up again 5-5.
After a couple of short and quick innings in the eighth and ninth, the game headed to extras as the Indians scored three unanswered runs to win the game 8-5 and split the series with Iowa at two games apiece.
Iowa's offense combined for 19 strikeouts on the night which is a season-high and the second-most strikeouts in the International League behind Rochester who had been struck out 22 times against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 23.
The last time an Iowa offense was struck out at least 19 times in a game was against the Memphis Redbirds during the 2018 season.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, August 2 and first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. CT.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Billy Cook Propels Indians Past I-Cubs in Extra Innings - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights 'Walk' off Red Wings in the Ninth - Charlotte Knights
- Indy Strikes Out Iowa For Season-High 19 Times In 8-5 Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Lose in Walk-off Fashion, Knights Even Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds' Bats Stay Quiet, Swept in Doubleheader by RailRiders - Nashville Sounds
- Bats' Offense Falters in 7-3 Loss - Louisville Bats
- SWB Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Nashville - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Carlos Rodriguez Walk-Off Homer Completes Stripers' Doubleheader Sweep over Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Stripers Sweep Twinbill over Bulls - Durham Bulls
- Jacksonville Secures Series Victory against Clippers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Reinforcements Step Up, But Saints Still Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Toledo Wins Fourth Straight Game against St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lloyd Plates Five as Redbirds Take Fourth Straight over Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Wins Again with 5-3 Victory over Buffalo on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Late Comeback Comes up Short against Syracuse 5-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Close Game Gets Away From Norfolk Late - Norfolk Tides
- Aaron Nola Starts Rehab with Three Scoreless Innings as 'Pigs Swept by WooSox in Doubleheader - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- August 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Corey Julks Called up to the White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- "Holy Cow It's One Step Away": Pitching Duo Connelly Early and David Sandlin Called up to Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- Outfielders Fedko and Gonzalez,, Left-Handed Pitcher MacLeod Called up from Double-A Wichita, Left-Handed Pitcher Yanez from Cedar Rapids in Slew of Saints Roster Moves - St. Paul Saints
- Post-Game Drone Light Show Set for August 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 1, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 1 at Charlotte - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Host Jumbo Shrimp to Begin August - Nashville Sounds
- Wilson Silences Red Wings in Knights Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Thursday WooSox Game Postponed Due to Forecast of Steady and Heavy Rain - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Score Seven Unanswered, Hold on to Beat Wings - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories
- Indy Strikes Out Iowa For Season-High 19 Times In 8-5 Loss
- August 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians
- Birdsell Earns First Win of Season in 6-2 Victory over Indy
- July 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians
- Alcántara Belts Two Homers in 5-2 Win over Indianapolis