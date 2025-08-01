Indy Strikes Out Iowa For Season-High 19 Times In 8-5 Loss

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped game three to the Indianapolis Indians with an 8-5 loss in extras as Iowa's offense struck out a season-high 19 times in today's match.

The I-Cubs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead as Kevin Alcántara ripped an RBI-single into left field and scored Owen Caissie for the first run. Then, Ben Cowles hit his 25th double of the year and plated two more runs for the three-run lead.

Indy added five unanswered runs for the next five innings off of three hits and a couple of sacrifice RBIs for a 5-3 lead in favor of Indy.

But in the bottom of the eighth inning, Iowa answered right back with a two-run bomb from James Triantos, his fourth homer of the year, and tied the game up again 5-5.

After a couple of short and quick innings in the eighth and ninth, the game headed to extras as the Indians scored three unanswered runs to win the game 8-5 and split the series with Iowa at two games apiece.

Iowa's offense combined for 19 strikeouts on the night which is a season-high and the second-most strikeouts in the International League behind Rochester who had been struck out 22 times against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 23.

The last time an Iowa offense was struck out at least 19 times in a game was against the Memphis Redbirds during the 2018 season.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, August 2 and first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. CT.

